Ramadan 2026 is coming to an end, and the Muslim world is gearing up for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr festival that will come after it

This is as Oman announced that the main committee for moon sighting will be meeting on Thursday, March 19, to observe the crescent moon

Oman has also called on citizens and residents in the country to look out for the crescent and report any confirmed sighting to the relevant committees

Oman's main committee for moon sighting will be meeting on Thursday, March 19, in a bid to observe the crescent moon and the start of the Shawwal of the year 1447 AH.

According to the authorities, the citizens and residents across the country have been urged to look out for the crescent and report any confirmed sighting to the relevant committees.

Eid Al-Fitr: Oman directs residents, citizens to look out for the crescent moon Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to GulfNews, the development will mark the end of Ramadan and the commencement of Eid Al-Fitr.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month.

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) with gatherings, household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'.

Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims across the world, and is a moment when believers exercise holiness and refrain from doing ungodly things.

Sultan sends message to Muslims about crescent moon

This is as his Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, urged Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026. Legit.ng reports that authorities in Saudi Arabia announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The celebration period will last for four days in line with provisions contained in the Saudi Labour Law.

The Sultan said the sighting of the moon should be reported to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication. Wednesday is the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH and is set aside for the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

This was contained in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu Wazirin Sokoto, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement, which was shared via the Sultanate Council Sokoto Public Relations Unit Facebook, reads:

"This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, 18th March, 2026, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH.

Sultan of Sokoto asks Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent moon on Wednesday Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announces sighting of the Ramadan moon

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon on Tuesday, February 17. This marked the commencement of Ramadan 1447/2026 in the Kingdom.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on Muslims across the Kingdom to look out for the crescent moon of Ramadan from Tuesday, February 17.

Source: Legit.ng