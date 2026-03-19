NMSC's Umar Simwal said that the crescent moon would not be visible on Thursday night, March 19, in Nigeria

Simwal, an ally of Nigeria’s Muslim leader, the Sultan, explained that the crescent’s visibility depends on the moon’s age

According to the astronomer in a statement on Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2026, the visibility threshold for a crescent moon is typically 18 hours or more

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of Eid‑al‑Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a top member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), stated on Thursday afternoon, March 19, that the crescent “will still not be visible to the naked eye” that evening in Nigeria.

According to Simwal, "this is because the moon's age will be just over 16 hours."

NMSC’s Umar Jubril Simwal says the Eid crescent won’t be visible on Thursday evening, March 19. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), explained that "a crescent is typically easily visible with the naked eye when it reaches 18 hours or more."

On Wednesday evening, March 18, the Sultanate Council of Sokoto declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH, marking the celebration of Eid al‑Fitr across Nigeria after the new crescent was not sighted.

Already, the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Addressing the controversies that often follow Eid announcements in Nigeria, Simwal emphasised that people should be cautious about claiming the moon is not the first crescent.

His full message can be read below on X:

"As usual, I believe some people have cleaned their camera lenses, eagerly waiting to capture images of the moon tonight and perhaps begin their usual remarks about this moon not being a first crescent. Unfortunately, I have bad news: the crescent will still not be visible to the naked eye this evening in Nigeria bi izinillah.

"This is because the moon's age will be just over 16 hours, and a crescent is typically easily visible with the naked eye when it reaches 18 hours or more. Additionally, the moon’s illumination will be less than 0.5%. Even in Niger Republic and Mali, where sightings of the crescent were claimed yesterday, it will not be visible today.

"The crescent should be easily visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Friday, In shaa Allah because it will be about 40 hours old by sunset in Nigeria.

"Allah has made it possible for us to understand the movements of the sun and moon, as evidenced by many verses in the Quran. Allah stated in the Quran: Surah Ar-Rahman (55:5) states: "The sun and the moon move along their computed courses" (or follow a precise calculation). This verse highlights the perfect, ordained, and punctual motion of the celestial bodies as a sign of Allah’s mercy, power, and precise design in the universe, emphasising order, consistency, and divine regulation.

"Allahu a’alaam!!!"

Sultan of Sokoto announces Friday, March 20, as Eid al‑Fitr 2026 date in Nigeria. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Read more on Eid al-Fitr:

Eid 2026: 3 state holiday notices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during the upcoming public holiday period in Nigeria, some states may provide free transportation.

They may also offer advance salary payments to support Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Source: Legit.ng