A Nigerian lady abroad sparked reactions online after she mentioned the exact amount she made from a UK job

The individual mentioned the city she travelled to for the job, and also the amount she spent on the bus, and other things

In the comments section of her post, she mentioned that she worked for just 12 hours and stated her total pay

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing the unexpected amount she made after working just 12 hours in a UK night shift job.

In the viral video, the lady explained how she travelled for the job and broke down her transportation costs. She also asked her followers to help her calculate if the job was worth it or not.

UK-based Nigerian lady shares total pay from 12-hour night shift. Photo Source: TikTok/_livingwithamara

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian posts earning online

At the beginning of the video, @_livingwithamara told her followers to help her calculate how much she spent on transportation to determine if the total pay was worth it or not.

She said:

“Let’s calculate how much I actually made from this night shift because I don’t know if it was worth it or not.”

“Come with me for a night shift in Widnes. I had to travel all the way from Manchester. I took a bus which cost me £2. Then I took another bus which cost me £10.50, but with my card it was reduced to £7.50.”

In the TikTok video, she made several other statements about the expenses she incurred during her journey to the job location and eventually shared the video online.

Nigerian lady sparks reactions after revealing earnings from 12-hour UK shift. Photo Source: TikTok/_livingwithamara

Source: TikTok

A user, however, took to the comment section of the post to ask how much she eventually made from the night shift.

In the comment section, @_livingwithamara explained that she made a total of £192 (N261,427.20) for working just 12 hours.

Her statement:

“My bad😭 I made £192. It’s a 12 hour shift🥲 and my agency doesn’t cover shifts close to my house so.”

Reactions as lady posts earnings

Moyosore said:

"I guess you need to move to widnes so to be able to cover runcorn and Widnes shift and go to school when you have lectures."

he's trader asked:

"Hope u aren't married yet 😭... omo u look so gorgeous."

Chi added:

"You finally didn’t say how much you made."

Nma shated:

"That’s a lot ohh… how many hours shif first? before I conclude if it was worth it or not….Also can you get shifts closer to where you stay at least to cut down of the transportation."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience in the United Kingdom after relocating as a dependant, revealing how she worked multiple shifts in cleaning and factory jobs before eventually securing a permanent position as a senior care assistant.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared an inspiring account of her journey in the United Kingdom after relocating for greener pastures.

She revealed how she took on several survival jobs, including cleaning, kitchen porter, housekeeper, and other roles.

Lady shares earnings from UK work shift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady based in the UK sparked reactions online after revealing how much she earned from a 6-hour shift.

She broke down her hourly pay, transport expenses, and final earnings, asking viewers to judge whether the job was worth it after calculating her total profit.

Source: Legit.ng