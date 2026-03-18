Ramadan 2026 will complete 30 days in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, March 19, according to authorities in a statement on Wednesday, March 18

The Eid al-Fitr 2026 festival will then be celebrated in the UAE on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the Emirates on Wednesday, March 18

The UAE authorities have earlier announced that the federal government workers will have their holiday from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr festival will be observed on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the Emirates on Wednesday, March 18.

At the beginning of the month, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the federal government employees will have their public holiday from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22.

UAE to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026 on Friday Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to The Gulf News, the official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month.

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) with gatherings, household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'.

Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims across the world, and is a moment when believers exercise holiness and refrain from doing ungodly things.

Crescent moon: Sultan sends message to Muslims

Earlier, his Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, urged Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026.

The Sultan said the sighting of the moon should be reported to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication. Wednesday is the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH and is set aside for the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

This was contained in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu Wazirin Sokoto, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement, which was shared via the Sultanate Council Sokoto Public Relations Unit Facebook, reads:

"This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, 18th March, 2026, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH.

Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha'aban 1447AH on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto.

"May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty, amen.

Sultan of Sokoto gives update on sighting of the crescent moon Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Mudir Markaz announces Eid al-Fitr day in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ramadan 2026 is rounding up, and Muslims across the world are gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month.

As Ramadan approached its end, the day for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr has been contested as several countries announced the move for the sighting of the moon.

However, Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam has announced the length of the 2026 Ramadan and when the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr will be held in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng