Ghana Announces Eid Al-Fitr Public Holiday Dates as Ramadan Concludes
- The Government of Ghana declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr
- Monday, March 23, 2026, was approved as an additional public holiday due to Shaqq Day falling on a Saturday
- The declaration was issued through an Executive Instrument in line with Ghana’s public holiday laws
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The government of Ghana has announced two public holidays in March 2026 to mark the Islamic festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr and the Shaqq Day observance.
An official statement issued on Friday, March 13, confirmed that Friday, March 20, 2026, has been designated a statutory public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.
The notice added that Saturday, March 21, which coincides with Shaqq Day, is also recognised under the country’s public holiday calendar.
Additional Holiday Declared Nationwide
Because March 21 falls on a Saturday, authorities approved an adjustment to ensure nationwide observance. By an Executive Instrument issued under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, Monday, March 23, 2026, was declared an additional public holiday across the country.
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The declaration means offices, schools, and businesses are expected to observe the day in line with public holiday regulations.
Government Issues Official Notice
The announcement was signed by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, who said the declaration followed the provisions of existing law. The notice urged the general public, institutions, and private organisations to comply fully with the holiday schedule.
Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan fast and is widely celebrated by Muslims across Ghana. The additional holiday is intended to allow citizens adequate time to observe the festivities without disruption to official work schedules.
UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates
Recall, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.
According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Official work will resume on Monday, March 23.
For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21. Workers whose regular schedules include Sundays will be required to return to work on Sunday, March 22.
The authorities clarified that the private sector break will be extended by an extra day if Ramadan lasts 30 days.
The announcement applies nationwide across the UAE and follows existing regulations governing public and private sector holiday schedules.
Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.
The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng