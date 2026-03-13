The Government of Ghana declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr

Monday, March 23, 2026, was approved as an additional public holiday due to Shaqq Day falling on a Saturday

The declaration was issued through an Executive Instrument in line with Ghana’s public holiday laws

The government of Ghana has announced two public holidays in March 2026 to mark the Islamic festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr and the Shaqq Day observance.

An official statement issued on Friday, March 13, confirmed that Friday, March 20, 2026, has been designated a statutory public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Ghana declared March 20 and March 23, 2026, as public holidays. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The notice added that Saturday, March 21, which coincides with Shaqq Day, is also recognised under the country’s public holiday calendar.

Additional Holiday Declared Nationwide

Because March 21 falls on a Saturday, authorities approved an adjustment to ensure nationwide observance. By an Executive Instrument issued under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, Monday, March 23, 2026, was declared an additional public holiday across the country.

The declaration means offices, schools, and businesses are expected to observe the day in line with public holiday regulations.

Government Issues Official Notice

The announcement was signed by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, who said the declaration followed the provisions of existing law. The notice urged the general public, institutions, and private organisations to comply fully with the holiday schedule.

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan fast and is widely celebrated by Muslims across Ghana. The additional holiday is intended to allow citizens adequate time to observe the festivities without disruption to official work schedules.

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates

Recall, Legit.ng also reported that authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the key pillars of Islam. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Official work will resume on Monday, March 23.

For private sector employees, the holiday will run from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21. Workers whose regular schedules include Sundays will be required to return to work on Sunday, March 22.

The authorities clarified that the private sector break will be extended by an extra day if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

The announcement applies nationwide across the UAE and follows existing regulations governing public and private sector holiday schedules.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng