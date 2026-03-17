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Breaking: FG Declares 2 Days Public Holiday For Eid al-Fitr
Nigeria

Breaking: FG Declares 2 Days Public Holiday For Eid al-Fitr

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Federal Government has announced Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, as public holidays in celebration of the end of Ramadan, known as Eid al-Fitr, a popular Muslim festival.

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Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of the Interior, announced the development on behalf of the federal government in a statement on Tuesday, March 19. The statement was signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
The Federal Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays Photo Credit: @MinOfInteriorNG
Source: Twitter

The minister then extended his warm greetings and heartfelt message to the Muslims for the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan and urged them to sustain the virtues of generosity, love, tolerance, peace, and sacrifice, which were projected during the period.

See the full statement on X here:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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YorubaFederal Government Of NigeriaArewaIslamic Scholars In NigeriaRamadan
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