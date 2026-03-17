The Federal Government has announced Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, as public holidays in celebration of the end of Ramadan, known as Eid al-Fitr, a popular Muslim festival.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of the Interior, announced the development on behalf of the federal government in a statement on Tuesday, March 19. The statement was signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

The Federal Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays Photo Credit: @MinOfInteriorNG

Source: Twitter

The minister then extended his warm greetings and heartfelt message to the Muslims for the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan and urged them to sustain the virtues of generosity, love, tolerance, peace, and sacrifice, which were projected during the period.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng