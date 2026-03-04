Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced Eid al-Fitr 2026 holiday schedules for the public and private sectors

FCT, Abuja - Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have confirmed the official Eid al-Fitr 2026 public holiday schedules for both federal government employees and the private sector.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) disclosed that the Eid al-Fitr break will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Federal sector employees will be off from March 19 to 22, resuming work on Monday, March 23.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia announced a four-day Eid al-Fitr 2026 holiday, starting at the end of the working day on March 18, Saudi Expats noted.

Legit.ng reports that these announcements provide workers and businesses with clarity well in advance of the holiday.

Eid is observed on Shawwal 1, marking the end of Ramadan. Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. As a result, the exact duration of the Eid break may vary slightly once the official announcement is made.

As Nigerians await the federal government’s declaration of a nationwide public holiday for Eid al-Fitr in March 2026, Legit.ng highlights additional announcements that regional governments may make.

1) Durbar and Eid al-Fitr 2026 public holiday

The Durbar festival is a centuries-old, vibrant cultural and equestrian celebration in northern Nigeria, held annually to mark the end of Ramadan (Eid al-Fitr) and Eid al-Kabir. Originating from 15th-century Hausa military traditions, it features a procession of thousands of colourfully dressed horsemen, led by an Emir.

In 2025, the Katsina government celebrated Eid al-Fitr with a cultural event, notably the traditional Eid Durbar and the Hawan Magajiya in Daura, according to Independent Television and Radio (ITV).

The event attracted prominent indigenes and international attention, with diplomats from Bulgaria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, the Republic of Ireland, Poland, and the European Union (EU) in attendance, highlighting Katsina’s rich heritage.

The Katsina government, under Governor Dikko Radda, may soon make an announcement regarding the Durbar festival.

2) Free transportation during Eid public holiday

In the past, the government of Osun State has often provided free train services in the spirit of Eid al-Fitr.

For example, in 2017, the Osun government offered free train rides for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The train picked up passengers along the Ogun and Oyo corridors, according to The Sun.

Similarly, in 2013, Lagos offered residents free bus rides. Authorities said the initiative was intended to ease the movement of commuters during the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

In 2015, the Lagos government again provided free bus rides for residents, using its Lagbus Asset Management Limited (LAGBUS) and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses for that year’s Eid al-Fitr.

3) Early Eid 2026 salary payment

Some state governments may announce the advance payment of salaries to provide financial relief for workers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 public holiday.

Authorities have implemented this measure in the past.

In 2018, Aminu Tambuwal, then governor of Sokoto State, approved the advance payment of salaries to civil servants on Saturday, June 9, 2018, to enable them to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Kebbi also approved the immediate release of funds for the early payment of June 2018 salaries to state and local government workers.

Both state governments said the gesture was intended to allow workers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr without financial difficulties.

