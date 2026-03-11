Kyrgyzstan will observe a non-working day on March 20, 2026, for the cherished Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The Ministry of Labour confirmed shortened working hours before the holiday in accordance with labour laws

Kyrgyzstan’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, but the country maintains a diverse religious landscape

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan - Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have announced that Friday, March 20, 2026, will be a non-working day in the country in observance of Eid al-Fitr.

As reported on Wednesday, March 11, by AKIpress News Agency, the Ministry of Labour, Social Security, and Migration issued the statement. The development was also noted by 24.KG.

Eid Holiday Schedule in Kyrgyzstan

The ministry reminded citizens of the upcoming day off related to the Eid al-Fitr festival. Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 20, 2026, and the day has been designated a non-working day in accordance with Kyrgyzstan's Labour Code. Consequently, the working day preceding the holiday will be shortened by one hour, Legit.ng understands.

In organisations where work cannot be suspended due to production needs, employees may be required to work on holidays, following procedures established by labour legislation. The ministry urged employers to strictly adhere to labour law requirements when organising working hours during holidays and days off.

Kyrgyzstan is considered a Muslim-majority country, with approximately 80% to 90% of its population identifying as Sunni Muslim. Despite this, it is constitutionally a secular state with a diverse religious landscape, including a significant Christian minority and a mix of folk traditions.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2026?

Eid al-Fitr is the end of the month-long fast observed during Ramadan.

The exact day of Eid al-Fitr 2026 will be confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar. If Ramadan lasts the full 30 days, the festival will begin a day later.

Because the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the official date is confirmed only after moon-sighting committees complete their observations.

The Eid al-Fitr festival begins with special morning prayers and is typically followed by family gatherings and festive meals. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new or their best clothes, visiting relatives and friends, and giving gifts or money to children.

It is also customary to give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation that must be paid before the Eid prayer. The festival spans three days and is marked by community celebrations, joy, and togetherness.

