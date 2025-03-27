BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor's Eldest Child, Bisola Ajimobi Dies at 42
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Bisola, the first child of former Oyo Governor, late Abiola Ajimobi has passed on at the age of 42.
It was gathered that Bisola died after a brief illness in the United Kingdom (UK).
As reported by The Nation, former Senator Teslim Folarin confirmed the incident on Thursday, March 27, 2025
Late Ajimola’s daughter was a Special Adviser to Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.
She was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, with whom she shared blessed three children.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.