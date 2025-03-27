Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Bisola, the first child of former Oyo Governor, late Abiola Ajimobi has passed on at the age of 42.

It was gathered that Bisola died after a brief illness in the United Kingdom (UK).

As reported by The Nation, former Senator Teslim Folarin confirmed the incident on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Late Ajimola’s daughter was a Special Adviser to Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

She was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, with whom she shared blessed three children.

