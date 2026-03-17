The Nigerian government has declared March 19-20, 2026, as public holidays for the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations

Religious leaders say exploration of Eid's true significance is beyond superficial festivities and material happiness

The importance of reconciling with God during Eid was emphasised by the late Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad, a cleric within the Ahmadiyya Muslim community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday, March 17, declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by Magdalene Ajani, a permanent secretary in the ministry.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announces a nationwide public holiday for Eid al-Fitr in 2026. Photo credit: Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo﻿, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Here are five things you probably did not know about Eid:

1. Eid-al-Fitr 2026 and contentment

On the day of Eid, there are generally two kinds of people. Those who are somewhat happy and those who are truly content. The second caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad (May Allah be pleased with him), expounded on this subject when he stated:

"Eid is determined by the happiness of the heart. Though the superficial festivities hold minor benefit, Eid remains contingent upon the heart. The heart cannot perceive true happiness without contentment. Contentment cannot exist where fear prevails. One cannot be safeguarded from fear until one has full certainty of a guardian who cannot be challenged. That guardian is none other than God Almighty. Thus, true Eid is that one becomes certain that God is pleased with me."

Continuing, Ahmad posed a germane question.

He stated:

"To those who say today is Eid and are visibly happy, I ask: what difference does today make compared to yesterday? Today feels very much like any other day. Are we joyous because today we are well-dressed? Or perhaps that we have prepared exquisite meals.

"If this is true, were we not able to dress well yesterday? Were we not capable of cooking and eating delectable meals yesterday? Then why are we happy today? Is it because we have congregated? Were we not able to assemble the day before?

"Indeed, Eid is a day of happiness, but only for those who fulfilled their obligations owed to God."

2. What does Eid mean?

The mainstream definition of Eid is often described as a day of happiness. However, the term originally refers to something that occurs repeatedly. Since happiness is something we all desire, this reflects humanity’s natural inclination to seek out such a day.

There is also a proverb that states, “A thing that returns a second time is superior,” highlighting the value of recurring joy.

3. Ingrained in human nature during Eid

Christmas, Hanukkah, or Diwali are all examples of mankind’s innate desire to celebrate and congregate. Islam recognises the inextricable link between celebration and human nature.

Apart from the two major Eids celebrated by Muslims, including those in Nigeria, each year, Prophet Muhammad also referred to Friday as a day of Eid. Throughout history, nations have found ways to celebrate. Why?

Ahmad addressed this question.

He stated:

"If man were to only dwell on his sorrows and hardships, it would diminish his strength. Occasionally, we need to focus on our success which further strengthens our resolve."

Furthermore, he stated:

"Our nature desires to distance itself from burdens and grief and to experience happiness. Thus, it was necessary to have a day in which man could unburden himself by dressing up and interact with people. However, Islamic Eid and the celebratory days of other nations are vastly different.

"Imagine a person is suffering from dehydration and they are presented with warm water. Although it may relieve his thirst short-term, he will not be fully satisfied. However, shouldn’t the rationale of the person presenting the warm water be put into question? He should have given him something that would fully quench his thirst.

"In the same manner, other nations commemorate their celebratory days in a temporary fashion that ultimately harms them. They indulge in drinking, dancing, and other vain pursuits. Whereas Islamic celebration satiates the soul not short-term but everlasting happiness. Normally, we observe five daily prayers, but on Eid day, it will be six. We wear new clothes, apply fragrance, and cook delicious meals. But why? Because on this day, we are afforded an additional opportunity to worship God. This is Eid."

4. Real Eid does not cease

Statutory holidays around the world are confined to time. As the clock strikes 12, the ornaments and festivities come to a halt. But Ahmad noted that Eid transcends time and space.

He explained:

"Eid is to reconcile with God and forge a bond with him.

"When this Eid transpires it does not expire. It has no dawn nor can time abolish it or bring it to a close. That Eid does not conclude in this world nor in the grave. It does not cease in the world to come. It starts in this very world and reaches its zenith in the next."

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, III will announce Nigeria’s official Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date after confirmation of the crescent sighting. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

5. Superficial Eid and the true festival

Hazrat Ahmad drew Muslims' attention towards the true Eid, which includes the Prophet Muhammad.

Ahmad said:

"This day, we are obliged to be happy and celebrate. However, our hearts should still be in a state of grief, because the Eid of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam has not yet come into fruition.

"The Eid of Islam and the Holy Prophet (sa) will not be realised by simply eating sweet vermicelli and sheer khurma, rather their Eid will occur by disseminating the Holy Qur’an and Islam. If we can achieve this, then the Holy Prophet will participate in our Eid and will be joyful seeing that his nation has upheld his mission."

Read more on Eid-al-Fitr:

Eid 2026: 3 state holiday notices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during the upcoming public holiday period in Nigeria, some states may provide free transportation.

They may also offer advance salary payments to support Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Source: Legit.ng