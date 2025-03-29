Breaking: Saudi Arabia Sights Moon, Announces Eid-Il-Fitr Day
Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the crescent moon and declared that the year 2024 Eid-il-Fitr will be Sunday, March 30.
This was disclosed by Saudi-based media on Saturday, March 29, wishing all Muslims across the world a happy Eid al-Fitr in advance.
The statement reads:
"The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025.
"May Allāh accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn."
