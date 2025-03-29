Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the crescent moon and declared that the year 2024 Eid-il-Fitr will be Sunday, March 30.

This was disclosed by Saudi-based media on Saturday, March 29, wishing all Muslims across the world a happy Eid al-Fitr in advance.

The statement reads:

"The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025.

"May Allāh accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn."

See the announcement here:

Source: Legit.ng