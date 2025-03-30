Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special Eid Mubarak message to Muslims as they celebrate the end of Ramadan

With the sighting of the Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 29, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end

Following Ronaldo's message on social media, fans have continued to react, with one asking of the striker is a Muslim

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special message to Muslim faithful as they celebrate the end of their fasting period.

Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid on Sunday, March 30, with the festivities marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of a new month.

The festivities come after Ramadan, a time when Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk, ending their daily fast with a lavish evening mealt called iftar, enjoyed with loved ones.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Muslims as they celebrate Eid Mubarak. Photo: @cristiano.

Source: Twitter

Eid al-Fitr, is also marked by heightened prayer, generous deeds, and contributions to charity. Kids usually get money as gifts and dress up in fresh clothes for the event.

As the Muslim world celebrates, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia striker Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to reach out to with a special message.

The 40-year-old wrote on X:

"Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones."

MAGAWORLD1 took to the comment section to reply. He said:

"Hey Cr7, are you a moslem? I would like to know why you celebrate eid."

@DkBoss26 added:

"Eid Mubarak! A time to be grateful, to celebrate with loved ones, and to spread kindness. Wishing you all a joyous and peaceful Eid!"

@realFejiro opined:

"You won't see any Christians or Catholics crashing out because of this post but when Mo'Salah wishes football fans merry Christmas. All hell breaks lose."

@Bob_cart124 said:

"When are you announcing your Shahada? If you respect Islam, it isn't good to avoid embracing it."

@mukesh28tiwari wrote:

"A good person is one who respects other religions while following his own religion. You are an example of humanity and this goodness of yours takes you to great heights.

"Eid Mubark Dear Handsome. God bless you and your family always."

Is Cristiano Ronaldo a Muslim or Christian?

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid striker grew up in a Catholic family and is known to be a practicing Catholic.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen attending Catholic mass on several occasions. Photo: JOSE JORDAN.

Source: Getty Images

He has been seen attending Catholic mass and has made public statements about his faith.

There is a book titled "Cristiano Ronaldo: What If Ronaldo Became a Muslim?" which explores a hypothetical scenario of Ronaldo converting to Islam.

He has always wished his Muslim followers well anytime they are celebrating, Arab News reports.

Awoniyi sponsors Iftar meals for Muslims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi demonstrated the power of unity and generosity by sponsoring Iftar meals for fasting Muslims within the Nottingham Forest community.

Despite facing a challenging season on the pitch this season, the 27-year-old, remains committed to spreading kindness and fostering inclusivity around his neighbourhood.

The event, which took place at the Himmah Hub, brought together diverse members of the Nottingham community, reinforcing the values of compassion and solidarity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng