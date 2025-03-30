For the first time since assuming office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined Muslim faithful in Abuja for Eid-el-Fitr prayers, emphasizing unity, sacrifice, and gratitude

Tinubu will host an Eid-el-Fitr luncheon at the State House, welcoming dignitaries, religious leaders, and officials to foster dialogue and national cohesion

The President urged Nigerians to remain resilient amid economic and security challenges, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, March 30, joined Muslim faithful at the Eid ground in Abuja to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan.

This is the first time Tinubu is celebrating Eid in the Federal Capital Territory since assuming office, having previously observed the festivities at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Tinubu Joins Abuja Muslims for Eid-el-Fitr Prayers, Sends Major Message

Source: Twitter

Speaking after the prayers, Tinubu emphasized the significance of unity, sacrifice, and gratitude, urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith and work towards national progress.

"This morning, I stood in prayer with Muslim faithful at the National Prayer Ground, Abuja-united in gratitude, guided by faith," Tinubu stated.

Presidential Eid Luncheon at State House

For the first time since becoming President, Tinubu will host an Eid-el-Fitr luncheon at the State House, where he is expected to receive dignitaries, religious leaders, and government officials.

During his message to the nation, Tinubu called on Nigerians to embrace unity and resilience in the face of economic and security challenges.

"As Ramadan ends, may its blessings remain with us. May our sacrifices birth renewal, and our dear nation find peace and progress.," he said.

He also reassured Nigerians of his administration’s dedication to addressing pressing issues, including security and economic development.

As the country celebrates Eid, the President's decision to observe the prayers in Abuja and host a luncheon at the State House marks a new approach to national engagement during religious festivities.

See the photos here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng