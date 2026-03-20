Following the end of Ramadan, Muslims in Nigeria showed up at Eid prayer grounds across the country to celebrate

Celebrities were also not left out, as Mercy Aigbe shared a video of her and her husband at an Eid service

Billionaire Razaq Okoya and Alaafin of Oyo were also among prominent figures, who were spotted at different venues of the religious event

This year's Eid-el-Fitr celebration saw prominent Nigerians who are Muslims attend Eid services across the country.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, March 20, 2026, arrived in Lagos in the early hours of the day, following a two-day historic State Visit to the United Kingdom, as he joined Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

Alaafin of Oyo, Billionaire Okoya, Mercy Aigbe spotted at different Eid prayer venues. Credit: realmercyaigbe/razakokoya/alaafinofoyo

Source: Instagram

As part of his Eid-el-Fitr activities, President Tinubu attended the Eid prayer ground at Dodan Barracks on Friday morning.

Mercy Aigbe and husband attend Eid service

Aside from the president, Nollywood couple Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, Adekaz, also shared a series of heartwarming videos of them at an Eid service.

A clip showed the moment Mercy connected with her fans by giving them gifts.

"Eid Mubarak Today was filled with so much love, joy, and beautiful moments. From the prayers to sharing smiles, hugs, and little gifts with my amazing people… my heart is full. Moments like this remind me that the true essence of Eid is love, kindness, and togetherness. May Allah accept our عبادات and bless our homes with peace, joy, and abundance.

Actress Mercy Aigbe gives out gifts to Muslim as Eid service after Ramadan. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

A video Mercy Aigbe shared as she celebrates with Muslims is below:

Billionaire Razak Okoya spotted at Eid service

The businessman and billionaire was not left out of the celebration as a viral video showed him seated on a chair during the Islamic service.

Okoya was also joined at the venue by his wife, Shade Okoya, and children.

A video of Razak Okoya at Eid service is below:

Alaafin of Oyo attends Eid service

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, also attended an Eid service in Oyo town, where he joined Muslims in observing Eid-el-Fitr activities.

In a message, the traditional ruler said,

"I rejoice with all Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. May this blessed occasion bring peace, joy, and abundant blessings to every home. May your prayers and sacrifices during Ramadan be graciously accepted. Eid Mubarak.

The video of Alaafin of Oyo at Eid is below:

Reactions as billionaire Okoya attends Eid service

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

William19Prisca said:

"No only poor man dey squat or seat down for floor."

Olameeposi23 commented:

"As him come seat down for chair,,what if President sef dey there.. where e go come seat??"

idris_senator said:

"It’s always refreshing to see figures like Rasaq Okoya and his family show up for prayers like everyone else. Moments like this remind people that no matter the level of wealth or status, faith remains a unifying force."

freshnessofuk commented:

"Richard Mille on the wrist. Forehead on the mat. Family beside him. Rasaq Okoya on Eid morning is the most accurate definition of having everything and knowing what actually matters."

oluwole745 said:

"The man is old ooo God I don’t ask for much. Wealth with long life with my people."

Ramadan: Mercy Aigbe reacts as husband pecks her

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe stirred funny reactions following a loved-up moment between her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, during Ramadan.

Aigbe shared a video on her social media page showing the moment her husband walked while she was seated, rocking an Islamic attire.

Expressing how much he had missed her, Adeoti, unexpectedly pecked the actress twice on the cheek, who voiced out, saying they were observing Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng