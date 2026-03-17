Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar announces moon sighting for Shawwal 1447AH on 18th March 2026

Muslims urged to report moon sightings to local District or Village Heads

Statement shared via Sultanate Council's official Facebook page highlights religious duty

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has urged Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH on Wednesday, 18th March, 2026.

The Sultan said the sighting of the moon should be reported to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication.

This was contained in a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu Wazirin Sokoto, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement, which was shared via the Sultanate Council Sokoto Public Relations Unit Facebook, reads:

"This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, 18th March, 2026, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH.

"Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha'aban 1447AH on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto.

"May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty, amen.

Source: Legit.ng