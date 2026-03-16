No fewer than five state governors have approved early March salary payments for civil servants ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

The governors of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano, Kogi, and Kebbi states lead in supporting workers for the festive period

According to the governors, the early payments aim to help workers adequately prepare for the upcoming Eid festivities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Some governors have taken positive actions ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration after the conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

No fewer than five state governors approved the early payment of March salaries to all civil servants and pensioners across their states.

Five governors who have approved early payment of March salaries for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu/Dauda Lawal/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The early payment of salaries for March is to enable workers to make adequate preparations ahead of the festive period marking the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long, dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan.

It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-el-Fitr: Governors who have approved early salary payment

The following is a list of governors who have approved early payment of March salaries for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Zamfara state

The Zamfara state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Muhammad Dantawasa, announced the early payment of March salaries to all civil servants and pensioners across the state ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Sokoto state

Sokoto state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the immediate payment of March salaries, commencing Friday, March 13, 2026.

Kano state

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano state, approved early payment of March salaries for civil servants ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Acting Head of Service, said the directive was issued to allow workers to prepare adequately for the Sallah festivities.

Kogi state

The Kogi State Government has approved and released the payment of March salaries to civil servants ahead of the forthcoming Sallah celebration.

Governor Usman Ododo approved the early payment to enable workers to prepare for the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Kebbi state

Governor Nasir Idris also approved the immediate payment of March salaries to all Kebbi state government workers to enable them to prepare for the forthcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Kogi state governor and four others approved early payment of March salaries for the Sallah celebration. Photo credit: Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Saudi Arabia sends message ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2026

Recall that the Saudi Supreme Court announced the call for the Shawwal crescent sighting on March 18, 2026, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1447 AH.

Authorities said the outcome of the moon sighting determined the official date for Eid al-Fitr across the kingdom.

Residents and accredited committees were urged to submit verified sightings through approved judicial channels.

Eid el-Fitr 2026: 7 things not allowed while celebrating

Legit.ng also reported that Eid el-Fitr is a day of joy and gratitude, marking the end of Ramadan and a time for Muslims to come together in celebration.

While it is a festive occasion, there are important guidelines to follow to ensure the day remains spiritually meaningful.

Observing these practices helps maintain the true essence of Eid and keeps celebrations within the boundaries of faith.

Source: Legit.ng