Eid ul-Fitr is a day of joy and gratitude, marking the end of Ramadan and a time for Muslims to come together in celebration

While it is a festive occasion, there are important guidelines to follow to ensure the day remains spiritually meaningful

Observing these practices helps maintain the true essence of Eid and keeps celebrations within the boundaries of faith

Eid ul-Fitr is a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness for Muslims across the world. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection.

While the day is filled with happiness, there are certain practices that are discouraged to ensure the celebration remains in line with Islamic teachings.

Here are things not alllowed while celebrating Eid as compiled by Muslim Council of Hong Kong:

Not smelling good on Eid al-Fitr

Personal hygiene is important on this sacred day. Men are encouraged to use miswaak or other means to keep their breath fresh and apply perfume. This reflects respect for the occasion and those around you.

Not wearing your best clothes

Eid is a time to wear your best clothes, but it should not be about arrogance or showing off. Both men and women should dress modestly, wearing what they already have in the best way possible, without extravagance.

Not Eating Before Eid Prayer

It is forbidden to fast on Eid ul-Fitr. The Prophet (peace be upon him) used to eat an odd number of dates before going out for prayer. This practice shows clearly that fasting is not observed on this day.

Don’t recite Takbeerat in unison

Reciting takbeerat together in unison is not from the Sunnah and is considered an innovation. Each person should recite individually. Early generations, as narrated by scholars such as Ibn Abi Shaybah, ‘Abd al-Razzaaq and al-Firyaabi, would say takbeer from their homes until the imam arrived.

Don’t pray Eid salah inside a regular masjid

Eid prayers are meant to be observed in open spaces rather than inside a regular mosque. This practice reflects the communal spirit of Eid, bringing people together in larger gatherings.

Going beyond stated boundaries in celebration

Celebrations and greetings should remain within the limits set by religious guidelines. Excessive or inappropriate behaviour during Eid undermines the spiritual essence of the day.

Giving gifts you wouldn’t use yourself

Gift-giving is a beautiful part of Eid, but it should be thoughtful. As the teaching goes: “We are supposed to love for others what we love for ourselves.” Giving gifts that you would not use yourself is discouraged.

Eid ul-Fitr is a day of joy, but it is also a day of discipline and remembrance of Allah. By avoiding these discouraged practices, Muslims can ensure their celebrations remain pure, respectful, and spiritually uplifting.

