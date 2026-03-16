Saudi Supreme Court has announced the call for the Shawwal crescent sighting on March 18, 2026, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1447 AH

Authorities said the outcome of the moon sighting determined the official date for Eid al-Fitr across the kingdom

Residents and accredited committees were urged to submit verified sightings through approved judicial channels

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued an official notice that will determine the date of Eid al-Fitr for 2026, calling on residents to observe the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal.

The Supreme Court announced that the sighting of the Shawwal crescent is expected on the evening of Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH, which corresponds to March 18, 2026.

Saudi authorities have announced when Shawwal crescent should be looked out for. Photo: Getty

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The outcome of the observation will confirm whether Eid al-Fitr is observed the following day or after Ramadan completes 30 days.

Crescent sighting determines Eid date

The court urged individuals and accredited committees across the kingdom to report verified sightings through designated judicial channels.

Moon sighting remains the basis for determining the Islamic calendar in Saudi Arabia, with official confirmation guiding national observance.

Religious authorities noted that accurate reporting is essential, as the decision will affect prayer schedules, public holidays, and travel plans across the country.

Similar announcements are expected to influence Eid observance in several Muslim countries that align with Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting.

The confirmation is expected later on Wednesday night, after which the kingdom will formally announce the day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Saudi Arabia announces four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and non-profit workers. Photo: Getty

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According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that the holiday will commence after work on the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

The celebration period will last for four days in line with provisions contained in the Saudi Labour Law.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, said the announcement was made early to help companies and workers prepare for the festive period. He explained that the notice allows organisations to adjust work schedules while maintaining services in critical sectors.

According to him, the clarification also ensures that employees are able to enjoy their entitled holiday without uncertainty.

Labour law provisions guide employers

Al Ruzaiqi reminded employers to follow Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Saudi Labour Law. The regulation covers the observance of official holidays and guarantees workers paid leave during religious and national celebrations.

The ministry also noted that workers may receive compensation if official holidays coincide with their weekly rest days. Employees required to work during the Eid holiday due to operational needs must also receive compensation in accordance with labour regulations.

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng