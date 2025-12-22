Nigerian security experts urge President Tinubu to address illegal mining in Zamfara state urgently

Illegal mining contributes to banditry and hampers national security efforts in northern Nigeria

Proceeds from illegal gold mining are allegedly funding armed groups and exacerbating Zamfara's insecurity crisis

A group of Nigerian security experts has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent action to halt illegal mining activities in Zamfara state.

The group also noted that such action should be extended to other parts of northern Nigeria.

President Tinubu is called upon to act swiftly on illegal mining amid rising security concerns. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

They warned that the practice is fuelling banditry and undermining national security efforts.

The call was made on Sunday, December 20, in Jos, Plateau state, during a briefing with journalists after a one-day retreat organised by the Arewa Patriotic Neighbourhood Watch (APNW).

Tinubu urged to review past reports on Zamfara mining

The security experts specifically called on President Tinubu to revisit and act on reports allegedly implicating former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and others in issues related to illegal mining.

They said the recommendations contained in such reports could help the current administration make significant progress in addressing insecurity in the state.

Illegal mining hampers fight against banditry, experts say

During the press conference, the Convener of the group, Dr. Danlami Shehu, as well as the group’s Assistant Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed, stated that the activities of illegal mining operations have weakened the efforts of the security agencies to reduce banditry activities in the region.

As per their view, armed groups commonly ensure the safety of illegal mining sites, which creates a problem for the military, the Armed Forces, to enter.

“As long as illegal mining in Zamfara State remains ongoing, the bandits will always have the upper hand.”

These illegal miners, according to Dr. Shehu, wield significant influence over the armed groups they entrust with the security of their mines.

Group identifies gold mining as driver of insecurity

Dr Shehu described illegal gold mining as a major driver of the worsening security situation in Zamfara state, recalling earlier government actions on the issue.

“Illegal mining of gold has been fingered as the main cause of the recent atrocious turn of insecurity in Zamfara state.

“In April 2019, the Federal Government announced a ban on illegal mining in the state, citing a strong and glaring nexus between armed bandits and illicit miners, with both mutually reinforcing each other," he said.

He added that despite directives issued at the time, including orders by the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for foreigners to vacate mining sites, illegal activities continued under the protection of armed groups.

Proceeds allegedly used to fund arms

Citing reports by the Institute for Security Studies and other national and international bodies, Dr Shehu said proceeds from illegal gold mining were often used to procure arms.

“The battle for Zamfara’s gold has taken a new turn due to internal and external collaborations to steal state resources.

“Gold mines have now become blood mines. Illegally extracted gold is reportedly transported from forest locations to Middle Eastern countries, and sometimes to Sudan and Cameroon, for sale," he said.

Illegal mining linked to health and economic damage

On his part, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed, a native of Zamfara state, said illegal mining had caused serious health, environmental and economic damage to local communities.

Illegal mining fuels insecurity as experts press Tinubu for urgent intervention. Photo credit: Contribution.

Source: Getty Images

“Zamfara state is strangulated by its politics and weakened by years of poor leadership. Its economy has been shaped by massive illegal gold mining carried out by the political class, while violence descended on the people," Ahmed said.

He recalled the 2010 lead poisoning crisis in the state, which claimed hundreds of lives.

“In March 2010, Médecins Sans Frontières warned that an estimated 400 children died from lead poisoning in Zamfara.

"The poisoning was caused by unsafe mining activities and affected villages in Anka, Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas," he said.

Bandit attacks: Yoruba youths reject traditional title on Yari

Meanwhile, previously, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) had opposed the planned conferment of the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title on former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, intends to confer the prestigious title on Yari, who is the Senator representing Zamfara West & Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources.

Source: Legit.ng