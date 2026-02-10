Federal Government rejects northern governors' call for a mining suspension amid rising insecurity

Minister Dele Alake warns of severe economic effects from a blanket mining ban in Northern Nigeria

Engagements lead northern governors to reconsider their advice on a total mining ban

FCT, Abuja - The Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has rejected the call to suspend mining activities across Northern Nigeria following bandit attacks.

Northern governors and traditional leaders have asked for a six-month suspension to curb insecurity in the region.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said that a total shutdown of mining operations would have grave economic consequences for both the North and the country at large.

Alake said the Federal Government had carefully weighed the security concerns against the economic realities of ongoing mining and mineral processing activities across the region.

As reported by The Punch, Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, made this known on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Abuja.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that there can’t be a blanket suspension of mining activities across the North because it will have far more adverse economic implications for the region and the nation.”

Alake added that several strategic industrial facilities rely directly on mining operations in the North.

“We have lithium plants that are operational in Nasarawa and the outskirts of Abuja; an iron processing plant in Kaduna, and a host of other mining activities that will be affected by a blanket ban. Even the cement factory in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, depends on mining of limestone.”

He added that following engagements with the Federal Government, northern governors had begun to reconsider their earlier advice on a total ban.

“So, based on these facts, I believe the northern governors have reconsidered their advisory on a blanket ban based on our engagement with them,”

Tinubu's govt gives mining companies deadline

Tinubu-led government has issued deadline to mining and quarrying companies licensed by the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office

The federal government gave the mining companies until December 31, 2025 to conclude Community Development Agreements with host communities

The minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, sent message to community leaders and traditional rulers in the mining communities.

Nigeria's lithium mining Eldorado sparks concerns

Legit.ng also reported that an open-cast mine, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danjija carefully chisels away at a hunk of whitish rock before stuffing a sack with the pieces which break off the walls.

In the course of a day's work he manages to fill three 50-kilo bags which will net him 150,000 nairas ($100), or around double the monthly minimum wage in Nigeria.

The country is Africa's most populous nation where more than one in two live below the poverty line.

Source: Legit.ng