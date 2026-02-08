Mining Marshals, operating under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI), have dislodged thousands of illegal miners from Kebbi state’s designated sites

The operation, which was in collaboration with DSS and the Nigerian Army, aims to restore order and protect the environment in mining areas

Reacting to the operation, residents expressed cautious hope as PAGMI promises to benefit communities and curb destructive practices

Yauri LGA, Kebbi state - The federal government’s Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI) has received renewed momentum following a sweeping crackdown that dislodged thousands of illegal miners from designated mining sites in the Yauri local government area of Kebbi state.

In a tightly coordinated, multi-agency operation, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force, reclaimed mining locations that had been illegally occupied for months by unregulated operators.

How mining marshals dislodged illegal miners

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 8, officials said the operation led to the complete displacement of thousands of illegal miners who had taken control of PAGMI sites, running large-scale operations that went far beyond artisanal mining.

Heavy-duty excavators, crushers and, in some instances, explosives were deployed indiscriminately—practices that triggered widespread land degradation, known cases of water pollution, and heightened insecurity in surrounding communities.

Residents of Yauri described the illegal mining surge as a slow-burning crisis.

“Our farmlands were being destroyed, and the river we depend on was turning brown,” said a community leader who requested anonymity for security reasons.

“We lived in fear because strange faces came in daily, armed and unaccountable.”

Environmental experts speak on illegal mining

Environmental experts familiar with the area warn that such unregulated mining practices often leave behind contaminated soil, unstable pits and polluted waterways, compounding long-term risks to agriculture, public health and livelihoods. Local sources said abandoned pits had already claimed lives, particularly during the rainy season.

The scale of the environmental and security threat, officials noted, compelled federal authorities to intervene decisively, deploying the Mining Marshals to protect the integrity of PAGMI and restore lawful order to the mining corridor.

Mining marshals commander speaks on PAGMI

Speaking after the operation, the commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps John Onoja Attah, described PAGMI as a deliberate policy intervention designed to formalise artisanal mining, empower host communities and ensure that mineral resources translate into shared economic benefits rather than chaos.

“PAGMI is about inclusion, structure and sustainability,” Mr Attah said.

“Those genuinely interested in mining must register and operate within known legal frameworks. Anything outside that endangers lives, destroys the environment and fuels insecurity.”

He added that beyond enforcement, the initiative prioritises environmental remediation, community participation and continuous monitoring, elements often absent in illegal mining operations.

According to officials, the NSCDC Mining Marshals have been directed to maintain constant surveillance and routine patrols across the reclaimed sites to prevent reoccupation, while working with relevant agencies to assess environmental damage and support recovery efforts.

The Yauri operation, analysts say, reflects a broader federal push to sanitise Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, curb revenue leakages and dismantle the informal networks that have long turned artisanal mining zones into hubs of environmental abuse and criminal activity.

For communities once trapped between poverty and predatory mining interests, residents say the intervention offers cautious hope.

“If PAGMI is allowed to work the way it was designed,” one local youth leader said, “then mining can finally benefit our people instead of destroying our land.”

