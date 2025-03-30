The Kano state police command, in a surprising move, announced a total ban on all Durbar activities during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, citing intelligence reports of potential security threats

The Durbar, a colorful horse-riding festival, has long been a key part of Kano’s Sallah celebrations, but since the emirate crisis of 2024, the event has become politically charged

Though residents were advised to observe Eid prayers at designated prayer grounds and avoid actions such as horse riding (Kilisa), car-racing, among others, the ban has sparked varied reactions among Kano residents

Kano, Kano state - The Kano police command banned all Sallah Durbar celebrations across the state ahead of the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians celebrated Eid-el-Fitr on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Some citizens would celebrate theirs on Monday, March 31.

The commissioner of police (CP), Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed the sudden ban recently during a press briefing at the Bompai police headquarters. He stated that the decision was made after consultations with the state government and security stakeholders to prevent possible violence.

Bakori said:

“Credible intelligence indicates plans by miscreants and their sponsors to disrupt public peace under the guise of Durbar activities. To avoid chaos, the government and security agencies have agreed to suspend all such events."

The ban came days after the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, called off plans to hold a parallel Durbar event.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bayero, who was removed from office in 2024, had initially mobilised supporters for a rival procession, raising fears of a clash with loyalists of the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II. However, following pressure from security agencies and traditional leaders, Bayero announced the suspension of his Durbar plans, citing the need for peace.

Though residents have been advised to observe Eid prayers at designated prayer grounds and avoid reckless behaviors such as horse riding (Kilisa), car-racing, among others, the ban has sparked varied reactions among Kano residents.

Mallam Auwalu Haruna, a trader in Kano Line Motor Park, supported the decision, saying:

“Security comes first. If the government or Police says no Durbar to prevent trouble, we should obey.”

Another resident, Alto Musa, a tricycle operator from Gwale, expressed disappointment.

He told Legit.ng:

“Durbar is part of our tradition. Banning it takes away the joy of Sallah. It is the only thing now left for us to enjoy during the sallah period especially with the cost of living.”

However, Yusuf Adamu, a commercial motorist, questioned the timing noting this could be a federal order.

“Why now? The government should deal with troublemakers instead of canceling our culture. When I watched the broadcast of Aminu Ado Bayero where he said he cancelled his plan for a parallel durbar, I knew something was coming. I sensed the federal government has a different plan, and here it is.”

Kano: Legal perspective to ban on Sallah Durbar

On her part, a legal practitioner in Kano, Aisha Garba Yakasai, said the development signifies a breakdown of justice and democracy.

Her words:

“The deprivation of individuals of their traditional rights due to political motives or manipulation signifies a breakdown of justice and democracy. This is a breach of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Section 40 guarantees a right to peaceful assembly. Additionally, section 38 recognises the right to freely practice one’s religion or culture."

Furthermore, she explained that banning Durbar activities is an action that seeks to limit a deeply-rooted tradition of the ancient city of Kano state.

