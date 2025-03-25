The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state will face divine consequences

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state - The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared that fire would consume anyone attempting to cause chaos or disrupt the peace enjoyed in the state.

Sanusi releases key statement ahead of planned durbar. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Sanusi issues strong warning to opponents in Kano

The Emir called on residents to maintain law and order and refrain from actions that could incite unrest or disrupt daily activities.

Sanusi II spoke via a voice message in Hausa aired by a local radio station in the state, Premier Radio.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, March 25, the Emir described those challenging his emirship as going against the will of God.

He maintained that such acts would not yield any positive result.

While urging the people of Kano state to remain patient and prayerful, Sanusi II stressed that the tussle over the emirate was not about him personally but about divine destiny and Allah’s will.

“We are calling on the people to be law-abiding citizens. This tussle is not targeted at me; they are fighting what God has destined to happen. God doesn’t need anyone’s support. I am pleading with you to be patient and prayerful. Surely, God will continue to support those who are fair and just,” he said.

“Fire will consume anyone who is planning to set Kano state on fire. May he never witness peace in his life. May Allah protect our country and our lives. Insha’Allah, whoever is challenging God’s decision will not end well.”

Sanusi, Bayero to hold Sallah durbar amid court battle

Sanusi and his rival Bayero are in court over the Kano royal throne. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Ado Aminu Bayero

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported previously that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, are ready for another show down in the ancient city of Kano.

Both emirs have indicated interest in holding the 2025 Sallah durbar during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Many residents have expressed fear as they claimed the tension denied the people the liberty to enjoy their cultural festivals.

This was after the Kano state government maintained that the Court of Appeal judgment did not remove Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, the state commissioner for justice and attorney general, said that the appellate court cannot go against its earlier ruling.

Dederi claimed that the ruling implies the status quo should be maintained and that the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal vindicated the government in Sanusi's reinstatement.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Emirate leadership is not over yet as the Court of Appeal nullified the judgment reinstating Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The earlier judgement upheld the 2019 Emirate Council Repeal Law by the Kano State government, delivered on January 10.

According to the appellate court, status quo should be maintained until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the appeal before it.

Source: Legit.ng