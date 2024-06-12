Concerns rise as the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has continued with its preparations for his planned traditional Sallah Durbar in the state

Interestingly, the embattled emir sent out a circular inviting all the district heads to participate in the upcoming ceremony

In a new development, Bayero has requested enhanced security for the conduct of the Sallah festivities in the state on Sunday, June 16

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has written to Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the police commissioner in Kano state, requesting special security arrangements for the upcoming Sallah festivities.

Bayero and Kano police CP, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano state police command

Source: Facebook

Sallah: Bayero makes fresh request to Kano police

This was contained in a letter dated 10 June 2024, signed by the private secretary to the Emir, and made available to the press on Wednesday, June 12.

Recall that Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, invited all district heads in the Kano emirate to take part in the annual traditional durbar event in celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Legit.ng reported that Bayero plans to host the Durbar amid the dethronement saga by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and the growing legal tussle over the emir's position in the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the letter availed the daily activities to be observed starting from Sunday, 16th May 2024 for Eid prayer at Kofar Mata Prayer ground.

Details of Bayero's letter of Kano police CP

The second activity will be the Hawan Daushe on Monday, 17th May 2024 at 4.00 pm, Hawan Nassarawa on Tuesday, 18th May 2024 from 8.00 am and Hawan Zagayen gari on Thursday, 20th May 2024 from 8.00 am.

The request read:

“I’m directed by His Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alh Aminu Ado Bayero CFR, CNOL, JP; based on case number FHC/KN/CS/182/2004 in which the court ordered that Status Quo be maintained, I hereby write to convey his appreciation and sincere gratitude on your contributions and facilitation of peace and stability in Kano State during the period of Emirate Crisis. His Highness and the people of Kano are very grateful, indeed.

“Similarly, His Highness instructed me to request for special security arrangements for conduct of Sallah festivities (Eid-El Kabir) in Kano which commences on Sunday 16th of May 2024 to Thursday 20th of May 2024. All activities will emanate from Nassarawa Mini Palace in Kano.

“These festivities are significant cultural and religious events that attract a large number of participants and spectators from within and outside of Kano.

“In the light of the importance of maintaining peace, order, and security during these celebrations, we kindly request the support and assistance of your esteem agency towards successful accomplishment of the events.”

Bayero, still occupies the second Emir’s house located in Nassarawa local government area, few meters away from the Kano State Government House, Arise News reported.

Court takes action on Ado Bayero's suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal high court in Kano has reserved its ruling on the suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Ado Bayero sought the court to grant his exparte order against being intimidated and protest his right from being trampled upon.

The suit filed by the deposed emir includes all the heads of security agencies and the attorney general of the federation.

Source: Legit.ng