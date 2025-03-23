Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, are ready for another show down in the ancient city of Kano

Both emirs have indicated interest in holding the 2025 Sallah durbar during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Many residents have expressed fear as they claimed the tension denied the people the liberty to enjoy their cultural festivals

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - The Kano Emirate tussle has taken a new dimension as both Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, set to hold the 2025 Sallah durbar in the ancient city of Kano.

The intention of both Emirs has raised the tension in Kano ahead of the Saleh celebration, which signifies the end of the month of Ramadan.

Kano residents express fear over the planned Sallah Durbar by Emir Sanusi and Emir Bayero. Photo credit: @KadunaResident/@Super_Joyc

Source: UGC

As reported by Daily Trust, Emir Bayero sent a letter to the Kano state police command, notifying it of his intention to hold Durbar

Legit.ng reports that the Durbar is a traditional event held twice a year, during the Muslim festivals of Eid al-Fitr (the end of Ramadan) and Eid al-Adha (70 days after Ramadan).

This was after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf asked monarchs and traditional rulers to prepare for Durbar.

In the letter signed by Bayero’s Private Secretary, Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, he

Emir Bayero said the celebrations will commence at the end of March 2025 with the iconic Hawan Sallah, Hawan Daushe, and Hawan Nassarawa processions.

The monarch added that the event will take place on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd days of Shawwal 1446AH.

Bayero further stated that it would be followed by a cultural event on the fourth day.

“The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the security agencies in Kano State, particularly the police force, that this year’s Sallah events coincided with five years of His Highness on the throne of his forefathers, with the assurance that all activities will be conducted peacefully,”

Kano residents express concerns

Many residents of Kano state have expressed concern about the outcome of the intended durbar.

30-year-old resident Alhaji Usman Shehu said subjecting innocent people’s lives to danger isn’t right.

Shehu said those involved in the Kano Emirate tussle should be wary of the wrath of God.

“For selfish reasons, people have been denied the liberty to enjoy even their cultural happenings. We are always in a constant fear of what may happen the next moment. We do not deserve this at all. Let us rest in peace and not when we are no more,”

Another resident, 78-year-old Malam Haladu Bello, said some leaders have decided to look the other way despite the fact that there are several innocent lives involved.

“I have witnessed several durbars with all the positive and negative things these durbars come with, but what we perceive today, is something entirely different."

Bello addaed that:

“Yes, we have all missed the Sallah durbar, but that doesn’t mean we are not concerned about losing someone’s life."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state government said that the Court of Appeal judgment did not remove Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, the state commissioner for justice and attorney general, said that the appellate court cannot go against its earlier ruling.

Dederi claimed that the ruling implies the status quo should be maintained and that the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal vindicated the government in Sanusi's reinstatement.

Appeal court stops Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Emirate leadership is not over yet as the Court of Appeal nullified the judgment reinstating Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The earlier judgement upheld the 2019 Emirate Council Repeal Law by the Kano State government, delivered on January 10.

According to the appellate court, status quo should be maintained until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the appeal before it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng