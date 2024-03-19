President Bola Tinubu has hosted the service chiefs for the Ramadan break at the presidential villa in Abuja amid allegations and counter-allegations over the killings of 17 soldiers in Delta state on Thursday, March 14.

The president played host to the service chiefs as well as members of the federal executive council (FEC), heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), at the state house in Abuja on Tuesday, March 19, for a Ramadan Iftar.

Many cabinet members assembled inside the New Banquet Hall of the State House to break their fasting with President Tinubu, The Nation reported.

On Thursday, March 14, the president hosted the 36 governors shortly after the killings of 17 soldiers at the Okuama Community in Delta state.

The militants in the community had killed an army commander, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers in the Okuama community.

According to the military authority, the victims were officers of the 181 Amphibious Batallion in the Bomadi local government area of Delta.

General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of anyone involved in the heinous killing.

A few days after Musa's order, the people of the Okuama community reportedly ran to a neighbouring community over the fear of a reprisal attack from the soldiers.

Earlier on Tuesday, the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the killers of the soldiers could have been some mercenaries while calling for efforts to restore peace.

