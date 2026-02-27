President Bola Tinubu's wife, Oluremi, has been honoured with the chieftaincy title of the Utukpa-Oritse Iwere of Warri Kingdom

Following the honour bestowed on him, the first lady took a walk along with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Olu of Warri

The video of the moment the leaders cheer with the people of the Warri kingdom has been generating reactions from Nigerians

Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, has got Nigerians talking after getting to walk with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, after she was conferred with the chieftaincy title of the Utukpa-Oritse Iwere of Warri Kingdom.

The event, which happened on Thursday, February 27, was graced by dignitaries, including the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori. The event took place amid alignment and realignment by Nigerian political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The video of the traditional rulers and the first lady has been trending and generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Melford Benson rolled out the list of traditional titles that the first lady has gotten:

"Senator Oluremi Tinubu already has over three chieftaincy titles, one in Gombe, Enugu, Osun and now Delta. What is she using of this tradition titles for when is a senior pastor in RCCG, but it fits her sha."

Everything Politics spoke on the influence of the first lady and

"The office of the First Lady is not an elected position. So if it’s playing a major role in governance, where exactly is that power coming from? When influence isn’t clearly backed by the constitution, it shows our democracy still runs more on personalities than on strong institutions."

YhourMhentor said Tinubu's family are putting everything in place to win the next election:

"Everyone in Tinubu’s family is putting in effort to make sure baba remain in office till 2031. Can we say the same about the family of the man that price groundnut at Gwagwalada market?"

Active Prisca wrote:

"Was this before he called King Mitchy or afterwards? lol after a stressful day, he wanted to rest, and she said he should call back in 5 minutes. No respect for culture and tradition at all."

Eyinade Hadedayo hailed the movement of the three leaders:

"Three pillars of influence and tradition in one place, streets dey marvel at the energy and significance of this gathering."

Reed spoke about the influence of the Tinubu family in Nigerian politics:

"She go collect another Title again, oh Make una kuku change Nigeria Name to Oluremi Tinubu, make we rest abeg.

Michael hailed the movement:

"Even the king asks for my number. No, they whine to me oh."

You can watch the full video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng