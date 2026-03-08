2027 Election: ADC Told 3 Ways to Become Grounded Opposition

Is the ADC becoming a major opposition? Yes, it is possible, but a number of factors have to come into play before that can be achieved.

First, a lot of the egos have to be managed and concentrated into a single leadership. What makes APC successful is the fact that despite the political bigwigs that came together, Atiku, Tinubu and a host of other political giants, they all submitted to the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari, and that gave the coalition a strong union.

For the ADC, for you to be a major opposition, you need to annex this big leadership, concentrate and support. For now, it is still fragmented along the Obidient, Aticulated, Amaechi lines and disgruntled former APC members who are temporarily using the party until they get call up for appointments by the APC. It is too fragmented, and it does not reflect the ready party.

Also, for you to be a major opposition, the party has to focus on the grassroots, not electioneering alone. For now, I think most of the work the party is doing is still on social media, rather than the grassroots where they're supposed to meet, speak and engage with the electorate. I am not seeing that happen.

Source: Legit.ng