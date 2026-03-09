Some vibrant Nigerian festivals, supported by the federal government, will still take place across the country in 2026

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - Festivals are vibrant events designed to bring communities together, celebrating culture, traditions, and shared joy.

They serve as important, recurring occasions that showcase a community’s unique heritage, beliefs, and often its agricultural cycles.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the prominent Nigerian festivals supported by the federal government (FG) in 2026.

Top federal-supported festivals 2026

1) Osun Oshogbo festival

The Osun-Osogbo festival has been celebrated annually in August at the Osun-Osogbo sacred grove. The festival attracts thousands of Osun worshippers, spectators and tourists from all over the world.

The festival itself is a two-week-long programme. It culminates in a procession to the shrine in the sacred grove, where a large crowd builds up. Drumming, dancing, musical performing, wearing elaborate costumes, speaking of the Yoruba language, recitation of praise poetry, and so on add pomp and colour to the proceedings. This event is led by the sitting Ataoja of Osogbo, along with a ritualised performer called the Arugba(calabash carrier) and a committee of priestesses, who reenact the very first meeting between Oluwatimilehin and Yeye Osun.

Arugba is played by a young woman of a kingly lineage who offers the sacrifice to the deity.

The festival is of immense benefit to the tourism sector of Nigeria.

The federal government of Nigeria, through the ministry of art, culture, and the creative economy, supports the Osun-Osogbo festival, recognising it as a key UNESCO World Heritage site and a significant driver for tourism and cultural preservation. This collaboration focuses on enhancing the festival's international stature, improving infrastructure around the Osun Sacred Grove, and promoting it as a top tourist destination.

2) Argungu fishing festival

The federal government of Nigeria actively supported the 2026 Argungu international fishing and cultural festival in Kebbi State, highlighting it as a key driver for national unity, tourism, and economic growth.

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed the federal government's commitment, emphasising the festival's role in boosting agricultural, security, and cultural development.

Speaking at the grand finale of the festival in Argungu in February, the president pledged sustained federal government support.

Tinubu said:

“Congratulations. Well done. Very good show. Remarkable history. This festival has endured for 83 years and stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people."

Legit.ng reports that the Argungu fishing festival is widely regarded as an iconic and respected event, not just in Nigeria but across the globe.

3) Ojude Oba festival

The Ojude Oba is a Yoruba festival held in Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria. It takes place annually on the third day after Eid al-Kabir. During the festival, different cultural age groups, known as regberegbe, parade in front of the king’s palace. Eid al-Kabir in 2026 will come up in May.

“Ojude Oba,” which means “king’s forecourt” in Yoruba, is celebrated with pomp and pageantry by hundreds of people from across the world, especially those of Yoruba heritage and, in particular, people of Ijebu descent.

Ojude Oba is one of the most glamorous cultural and spiritual festivals in Ijebuland and Ogun State as a whole. The celebration carries traditional, cultural, religious, social, and military significance and has been observed for over 100 years.

FG to declare March 2026 holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s federal government will declare a nationwide public holiday across all entities to mark Eid al-Fitr 2026, potentially creating an extended break for all Muslim employees when combined with the weekend.

The official announcement is expected later in March 2026, and it will be the only national public holiday in Nigeria for the month.

