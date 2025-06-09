Ojude Oba 2025 came with a lot of class, elegance, pizzazz, and of course, a sprinkle of drama to make headlines

While many netizens have been commenting on the colourful displays and cultural showcases, there was some drama behind the scenes

A video has shown a young lady accusing an elderly man and threatening him, giving online spectators a lot to talk about

Ojude Oba 2025 was one of the most anticipated moments of the year. After Farooq Oreagba stole the spotlight in 2024, many from far and wide had been looking forward to not just catching glimpses online, but also attending the cultural event.

However, we already know that one of such events cannot go without some drama here and there. A moment that caught attention online was when a young lady, who many have described as a "baddie", challenged an elderly man and threatened to sue him for defamation.

In the clip, the lady, initially recognised as a top fashion icon, looked the man dead in the eyes and made her stance known.

The man was seen speaking back in an inaudible tone, but the young lady’s lips could be easily read.

It is unclear what transpired between them, but the video has now gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from all quarters online.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Legit.ng had reported that the ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, Nigeria, witnessed a dazzling theatre of culture, colour, and charisma at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.

Some of the country’s top celebrities were present as they added to the indelible glitz and glamour of the day.

Videos of movie stars like Ibrahim Chatta, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, and rapper Lil Kesh have left fans and netizens in awe of the yearly occasion.

Peeps react to altercation at Ojude Oba 2025

Read some reactions below:

@wakkodebz said:

"Sue for defamation at Ojude Oba. Aunty just stay your HOUSE."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"If dem no put age restriction to boya 50years and above for this ojude oba, e go later scatter with these GenZies wey don dey eye am."

@goodiesculinary said:

"Tbh!!! I don’t know if it’s just me, I kind of felt that of last year than this year."

@funmiskin said:

"Is she ok what’s this nonsense she’s wearing .we ijebus dnt wear disgraceful outfit."

@mzkahdy said:

"This event will soon loose the steeze because a lot of young people are not super traditional and don’t really understand these things."

@giniteko said:

"This girl was so unnecessary at the event.. I saw her a few times. So out of place soliciting for attention everywhere. This is not London. Respect your elders oponu omo .. dem suppose beat her with onde.. all that noise she’ll calm down. Ijebu!! Ase wa!!"

@iammaryam_raz said:

"Mugun na ijebu u dey ooo, na 50naira dem go use run you ma."

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"You sue him physically, he sues u spiritually make we see who go win 😂😂😂😂."

@cslarkofficial said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 once them don graduate with 5th class lower them go Dey think say the LAW revolves around them."

@drayofficial87 said:

"Don’t let baba sue you the traditional way."

Ojude Oba 2025: Elegant lady emerges as top fashion icons

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a beautiful woman won the hearts of many social media users after she made an appearance at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.

The beautiful woman is attracting admiration on social media after a photo of her a the festival was shared by photographer Pooja.

Many people compared her to an iconic photo of another woman, nicknamed the Queen of Steez, at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival.

