Mrs. Tinubu showed off her competitive side as she engaged Governor Umo Eno in a lighthearted table tennis match that has since gone viral

The visit was centered around the official opening of the ARISE Elderly Citizens Centre, a state-of-the-art facility

The rally coincided with global celebrations, highlighting a moment of joy and recreation amidst the serious business of governance

A video circulating online has drawn attention after showing Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, sharing a playful table tennis match with Umo Eno.

The moment occurred during the First Lady’s visit to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, where she commissioned a newly built facility designed for elderly citizens.

In the now-viral clip, the two leaders were seen exchanging shots across a table tennis board while people around them watched and cheered.

First Lady Remi Tinubu went on a Table Tennis collision with Governor Umo Eno. Photos: Remi Tinubu/Umo Eno.

Oluremi Tinubu visited Uyo on March 7, 2026, to officially open the ARISE Elderly Citizens Centre.

The facility was established to provide healthcare support and recreational opportunities for senior citizens in the state.

Among the activities available at the centre are indoor games such as table tennis, which are intended to encourage physical movement and social interaction among elderly residents.

The centre also carries a strong emotional significance.

According to officials, the project was dedicated to the memory of Governor Umo Eno’s late wife, making the commissioning ceremony both a public and personal milestone.

During her tour of the centre, the First Lady decided to try out one of the recreational facilities.

In the video now circulating across social media platforms, she can be seen holding a table tennis bat and engaging in a rally with Governor Eno.

Reactions trail Mrs. Tinubu's video with Gov Umo Eno

@paybakkofficial stated:

"Well, I’m not going to say much about this, but I have a question. If they knew this was going to be part of their schedule for the day, why couldn’t they just get some nice sports outfits, even if they were made in Uyo? Why does everything, even simple things, have to be done in APC material clothes? I thought the governor and the distinguished senator were part of an educated group of people. It’s tragic that they aren’t."

@Jayhryy wrote:

"These one are living the life they dreamt of as a kid and we expect them to care about the citizens. You know when you aspire to become someone or something and you eventually find yourself there. You'll live your life to the fullest"

Oluremi Tinubu was visiting for the official opening of the ARISE Elderly Citizens Centre. Photo: Oluremi Tinubu.

