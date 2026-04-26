Some Nigerian celebrities have been able to educate others by opening up on their health , challenges

, One of them is the case of fibroids, where several female stars have shared their experiences

Ini Dima-Okojie's recent announcement about her expecting a child after her battle with fibroids has brought hope to many battling similar issues

Some Nigerian female celebrities have publicly shared their battle with fibroids, shedding light on a health condition that affects many women in the country.

According to the NHS.UK, fibroids are common, non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb. They do not always need to be treated, but can be if they’re causing problems.

Toke Makinwa, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Kemi Adetiba are among Nigerian celebrities who opened up about their battle with fibroids. Credit: tokemakinwa/inidimaokojie/kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

Fibroids mainly affect women who have not been through the menopause. Anyone with a womb can get them.

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular female celebrities who have opened up about their battle with fibroids, bringing hope and encouragement to other women.

1. Ini Dima-Okojie underwent surgery to remove fibroids

Ini Dima-Okojie announces she is pregnant with her first child after battle with fibroids. Credit: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

In 2024, Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okoji opened up about her battle with fibroids. She disclosed that three years after she underwent invasive surgery to remove the fibroids, the symptoms returned to torment her.

The actress explained that she was not planning to go for another surgery, but would opt for a holistic approach to her problem. She added that her story might inspire some women going through the same challenges.

Recently, Ini announced she is expecting her first child after sharing a video showing her baby bump, an action that brought hope to many women battling fibroids.

2. Kemi Adetiba reveals she might undergo a third surgery

In 2025, popular filmmaker Kemi Adetiba revealed she might undergo a third surgery to treat fibroids.

She made this known while reacting to an Instagram post by actress Ini Dima-Okojie.

The To Kill A Monkey producer revealed she had undergone two unsuccessful procedures in the past.

3. Toke Makinwa battled fibroids for seven years

Media personality Toke Makinwa reveals she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body. Credit: tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In 2018, media personality Toke Makinwa shared how she battled with fibroids for seven years. She explained that she tried to live with the non-fatal uterus growth, but it became worse over time.

In 2024, Makinwa, in Stephanie Coker’s documentary titled “Where the Heck is My Period”, revealed that she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body.

She disclosed that fibroids affected the majority of women in her family, and some had to remove their wombs. According to her, growing up, she knew something was wrong because she had a very big tummy, irregular periods, and a bulge when she lay down.

In August 2025, Makinwa announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl. She made this known in a statement shared on her Instagram page, describing the experience as the happiest moment of her life.

“I”m a Mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been," she said.

4. Toyin Lawani shares how she wanted to remove her womb

Toyin Lawani reveals she found out she had fibroids while she was pregnant with her first child. Credit: toyinlawani

Source: Instagram

In 2020, stylist and entrepreneur Toyin Lawani opened up about her battle with fibroids.

She shared how she booked an appointment with her doctor to remove her womb, but grew cold feet.

According to Lawani, she found out she had fibroids when she was 23, while pregnant with her first daughter. The stylist disclosed she has had at least five surgeries over the years in Nigeria, UK, Dubai, USA.

5. Halima Abubakar undergoes surgery in India

Halima Abubakar expresses appreciation to fans and colleagues after her fibroid surgery. Credit: halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

In 2017, actress Halima Abubakar opened up about a successful fibroid surgery she underwent in India.

Abubakar, who disclosed that she chose to speak up about it in a bid to encourage others, shared pictures of the fibroid tumour that was removed from her body as well as photos taken during the surgery, while appreciating fans and colleagues in the movie industry for their support.

Ini Dimi-Okojie names food she stopped eating

Legit.ng previously reported that Ini Dima-Okojie shared some of the food items she stopped eating because of her fibroids.

Ini said that she was going on a holistic journey to shrink her fibroids by cutting out some foods.

She then went on to share a long list of some of the things she had to abandon for the sake of her health, including rice, meat, bread, caffeine, pasta, noodles, and more.

Source: Legit.ng