First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has advised women to mentor young girls in a way that promotes values, character, and personal development

She advised teaching young girls modesty, self-respect, and inner beauty rather than focusing on 'outward exposure'

She also spoke on the role of women and men in shaping moral standards and supporting youth guidance nationwide

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has advised women across the country to mentor young girls and instill values that promote modesty, character, and personal development.

First Lady Remi Tinubu delivers a message on mentorship, modesty, and inner beauty for young women.

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interfaith Iftar and Lent breaking of fast she hosted for Muslim and Christian women in Abuja on Thursday, March 5, Tinubu challenged women to deliberately invest in the lives of girls from indigenous and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The First Lady’s remarks were seen in a video shared on X on Friday, March 6.

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu encouraged women to take up mentorship roles and support young girls through guidance, education, and moral upbringing.

“I challenge you to have a mentee,” she said.

“Pour into the life of a young girl from an indigenous background. Help them even if it is to give them a scholarship, encourage them.”

She also advised women to teach young girls values that would shape their conduct and self-image.

“Teach them good virtue, how to be good women, how to dress well. Teach them how to cover up,” she added.

The First Lady, who expressed concern about trends she described as immodest dressing, stressed that beauty should be defined by inner values rather than outward exposure.

“Being naked is not beauty. We don’t know why they’re doing that, but beauty comes from within.”

Oluremi, however, noted that men should also play their part in promoting moral values:

“Our men, God will also help them and crucify their eyes."

Watch the First Lady speak below:

Remi Tinubu shares how she married Tinubu

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, shared how she met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She explained that her father worried about religion when they first met.

Remi Tinubu calls on women to support girls from indigenous backgrounds. Photo credit: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Remi, who said her sister introduced her to Tinubu, added that meeting her father made her realise religion mattered. She explained how the discussion changed her view of marriage and faith in their relationship.

The First Lady revealed that Tinubu promised her father she could still attend church and that the vow reassured her family.

Oluremi Tinubu opens up about persecution

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, said she faced death threats for being married to a Muslim. She recalled a cleric saying she deserved to die for her faith.

She explained the hostility came because of her Christian faith and interfaith marriage. Many who defended her were Muslims from Northern Nigeria. She said Jesus gave her peace, and her husband was a good man.

The First Lady, who rejected claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, said terrorism, crime, and instability drive violence, not religion. She, however, praised the United States military for helping prevent attacks during Christmas in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng