Video Trends as Governor Eno Challenges Contractor for Starting Hospital with Mortuary
- Governor Umo Eno had questioned a contractor after discovering that construction at a hospital site began with a mortuary rather than core medical facilities
- The governor had rejected a building plan presented on a mobile phone, insisting that it did not meet acceptable project documentation standards
- The viral encounter had sparked online debate and parody videos, even as the state government linked the episode to ongoing health sector reforms
A brief exchange between Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno and a contractor at a hospital construction site has garnered widespread attention after a video of the encounter went viral online.
The footage showed the governor questioning the order in which work had begun at the site. Instead of core medical facilities, construction had started with a mortuary, a gatehouse and a chapel.
The moment unfolded during an inspection visit and quickly became a talking point on social media.
Akwa Ibom gov confronts contractor over planning documents
During the visit, the contractor attempted to justify the work sequence by showing a document on a mobile phone. Governor Eno dismissed the explanation and rejected the material presented as inadequate for a project of that scale.
“It doesn’t work with me, there’s no plan for me to view,” the governor said.
After the contractor stated that the mortuary, gatehouse and chapel were the first structures to be handled, the governor responded with a mix of humour and disapproval.
“Why do you start with a mortuary? I said build a hospital, and you start with a mortuary,” he said.
The exchange was captured on video by Idara Adiakpan, the governor’s official photographer. It later appeared on social media platforms, where it attracted thousands of views and comments.
According to information shared on the Akwa Ibom State Government’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at the construction site of a General Hospital located in Ikot Ekpene Udo, the governor’s country home.
Public reactions ranged from amusement to concern. Some viewers praised the governor for insisting on standards, while others questioned how such project sequencing was approved in the first place.
The online attention intensified after a local blogger, Kingsley Umanah, released a parody video reenacting the scene. The clip mimicked the governor’s tone and the contractor’s responses, further fuelling conversation.
Ms Adiakpan, who filmed the original video, joined the humour by reacting to the parody online.
“Who knows his location? We need to catch this impersonator… Reward for anyone who will help us catch him. Thanks in advance,” she wrote.
The episode unfolded against the backdrop of broader health sector reforms in Akwa Ibom state. Governor Eno had earlier declared a state of emergency in the sector and approved the recruitment of 3,000 health workers to fill manpower gaps.
His administration has also reviewed health workers’ salaries, launched 31 model primary healthcare centres across all local governments, commissioned a General Hospital in Ukanafun, and continued work on the Ikot Ekpene Udo facility where the viral exchange took place.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) invited Governor Eno join the party, claiming it is the only viable option for the future.
The APC supported Eno’s criticism of the PDP, describing it as "inoperable" and unable to deliver progress for Nigeria.
