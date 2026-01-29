Governor Umo Eno had questioned a contractor after discovering that construction at a hospital site began with a mortuary rather than core medical facilities

A brief exchange between Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno and a contractor at a hospital construction site has garnered widespread attention after a video of the encounter went viral online.

The footage showed the governor questioning the order in which work had begun at the site. Instead of core medical facilities, construction had started with a mortuary, a gatehouse and a chapel.

Governor Umo Eno has questioned a contractor over starting a hospital project with a mortuary. Photo credit: @_PastorUmoEno

The moment unfolded during an inspection visit and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Akwa Ibom gov confronts contractor over planning documents

During the visit, the contractor attempted to justify the work sequence by showing a document on a mobile phone. Governor Eno dismissed the explanation and rejected the material presented as inadequate for a project of that scale.

“It doesn’t work with me, there’s no plan for me to view,” the governor said.

After the contractor stated that the mortuary, gatehouse and chapel were the first structures to be handled, the governor responded with a mix of humour and disapproval.

“Why do you start with a mortuary? I said build a hospital, and you start with a mortuary,” he said.

The exchange was captured on video by Idara Adiakpan, the governor’s official photographer. It later appeared on social media platforms, where it attracted thousands of views and comments.

According to information shared on the Akwa Ibom State Government’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at the construction site of a General Hospital located in Ikot Ekpene Udo, the governor’s country home.

Public reactions ranged from amusement to concern. Some viewers praised the governor for insisting on standards, while others questioned how such project sequencing was approved in the first place.

Governor Umo Eno pays a visit to the General Hospital construction site in Ikot Ekpene Udo. Photo: PastorUmoEno

The online attention intensified after a local blogger, Kingsley Umanah, released a parody video reenacting the scene. The clip mimicked the governor’s tone and the contractor’s responses, further fuelling conversation.

Ms Adiakpan, who filmed the original video, joined the humour by reacting to the parody online.

“Who knows his location? We need to catch this impersonator… Reward for anyone who will help us catch him. Thanks in advance,” she wrote.

The episode unfolded against the backdrop of broader health sector reforms in Akwa Ibom state. Governor Eno had earlier declared a state of emergency in the sector and approved the recruitment of 3,000 health workers to fill manpower gaps.

His administration has also reviewed health workers’ salaries, launched 31 model primary healthcare centres across all local governments, commissioned a General Hospital in Ukanafun, and continued work on the Ikot Ekpene Udo facility where the viral exchange took place.

