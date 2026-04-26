Jamil Mohammed Abubakar has been appointed to lead the Dangote Group’s ports and trade infrastructure as part of its expansion strategy

He will report directly to Aliko Dangote, with responsibilities that include growing logistics assets across Nigeria and the wider African continent

His appointment reflects a broader family-linked succession plan within the group, as it targets becoming a $100 billion enterprise by 2030

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Jamil Mohammed Abubakar, an aviation specialist, has been named Managing Director of Infrastructure & Logistics at Dangote Group by his father-in-law, Aliko Dangote.

The appointment, which took effect on April 20, 2026, continues a pattern of leadership roles within the family across one of Africa’s largest industrial enterprises.

Aliko Dangote's son-in-law, Jamil Abubakar, will oversee the company’s ports and trade-support infrastructure segment. Photo credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

In his new position, Abubakar will oversee the company’s ports and trade-support infrastructure segment, a central component of its Vision 2030 plan aimed at developing integrated logistics networks across Africa.

According to Business Insider Africa, Abubakar will be reporting directly to Dangote and is expected to lead expansion into additional port facilities and infrastructure assets both within Nigeria and across the continent.

This development follows a leadership reshuffle earlier in the year that placed Dangote’s daughters in prominent executive roles, highlighting an ongoing succession approach within the organisation.

In a memo to employees, Dangote stated that Abubakar would guide the company’s logistics platform and help open new trade routes to strengthen its industrial and export capacity.

“As we pursue our Vision 2030 agenda… Mr Abubakar will lead the Group’s ports and trade-enabling infrastructure platform and unlock new trade corridors that strengthen Dangote’s industrial and export footprint.”

Jamil Abubakar's background, family ties and career

Abubakar began his professional journey as a pilot and has accumulated more than 14 years of experience in commercial aviation.

His career includes roles at IRS Airlines, Azman Air, NG Eagle, and XE Jets, where he held senior operational positions, including Chief Pilot at Azman Air and NG Eagle.

He is married to Fatima Dangote, a senior executive within the group and Dangote’s youngest daughter.

Their 2018 wedding attracted prominent figures from politics and business, including Yemi Osinbajo, Bill Gates, Nana Akufo-Addo, Femi Otedola, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abubakar also comes from a prominent background as the son of Mohammed Abubakar, further linking two influential Nigerian families.

The Dangote Group, which operates across sectors such as cement, fertiliser, sugar, and refining, is working toward a goal of becoming a $100 billion enterprise by 2030.

Jamil Abubakar is married to Fatima Dangote, a senior executive within the group and Dangote’s youngest daughter. Photo credit: BellaNaija, Atilary

Source: UGC

Its refining segment, in particular, has recently gained traction amid tightening global fuel markets, placing the company in a strong position within shifting supply chains.

In his new role, Abubakar is expected to drive infrastructure growth while enhancing efficiency, capacity utilisation, and automation across existing operations.

Dangote to sell 10% of refinery via IPO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote unveiled plans to sell a 10% stake in his $20 billion refinery through a Pan-African Initial Public Offering (IPO) expected in 2026.

The proposed listing is designed to broaden investor participation across the continent while strengthening Africa’s capital markets.

Dangote noted that the offering would also support long-term funding needs for the group’s expanding industrial footprint.

Source: Legit.ng