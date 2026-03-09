Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels surprised crowds when they joined the International Women's Day parade in Buea, Cameroon

The mother-daughter duo wore matching traditional outfits with other women as they marched to the rhythm of Cameroonian beats at Bongo Square

Another moment from the circulating video captured Regina Daniels handing out dollar bills to some performers after the parade, which has drawn reactions from social media users

Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels joined women in Cameroon on Sunday, March 8, 2026, to mark International Women’s Day with a lively parade in Buea.

The mother and daughter appeared at Bongo Square, where the celebration took place, blending into the colourful crowd as they danced to traditional Cameroonian rhythms.

Regina Daniels and mother Rita surprise crowds as theymarch with Cameroonian women at the International Women's Day parade in Buea. Photo: regina.daniels/maimo/rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

In a video from the event circulating online, both Regina Daniels and her mother wore traditional outfits matching those of others, which reflected the spirit of the occasion, moving side by side with local women who filled the square with music and dance.

Organisers described the event as a vibrant show of women’s empowerment, with participants carrying flags and symbols of unity.

In the clip, a woman held the Nigerian flag while another carried the Cameroonian flag, showing the bond between the two neighbouring countries.

The video from the parade showed the actress, who is the ex-wife of billionaire senator Ned Nwoko, interacting warmly with performers after the march.

She was seen giving out dollar bills to several dancers, a gesture that drew attention from onlookers and later spread widely on social media.

The surprise appearance of the Nollywood actress and her mother quickly became a talking point online, with many praising the energy and colour they brought to the International Women’s Day celebration in Cameroon.

Watch the video of Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels marching in Cameroon here:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' parade appearance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@vcandy21 said:

"Why are they matching as if dem wan faint?😂😂"

@thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

"Reggy and her cute off beatz dance enter match past too 😂 Ned and the kids are visiting Jupiter in tiri, two, one 🤌🏾"

@chimdindu34 reacted:

"They had to join another country after gotten disappointed by Ned 😂😂😂"

@dr_alwaysrozy said:

"Regina didn't seem entirely comfortable in that outfit or even in the environment. Something just felt a little off. It's a shame, because it could have been a really great show. Still, congratulations to her though."

@kleny4519 commented:

"Just love how she's living her beautiful life🙌🙌🙌🙌. PA Ned is typing........😂😂😂😂"

@TonahE48474 wrote:

"This is just another rich kid flexing while the rest of us hustle in Naija's economy. How about using that money to help real women instead of parading for likes?"

Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels, join women in Cameroon for the International Women’s Day parade as videos of their march trend online. Photo: regina.daniels/rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions online after revealing her new age in a trending video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her. Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, praising her beauty and wishing her well.

Source: Legit.ng