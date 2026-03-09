A recent video from Teni's live performance in Akwa Ibom made waves on social media

The highlight was the moment she defied security orderlies to meet with First Lady Remi Tinubu

Teni's response to the moment security tried to stop her from getting to the First Lady has sparked reactions

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, aka Teni, stole the spotlight with her on-stage performance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom in a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 8.

In a viral video, Teni, who appeared to be the guest artiste at the event to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day, was seen entertaining the audience with her 2018 single ‘Case’ before attempting to approach the VIP section, where dignitaries, including First Lady Remi Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were seated.

As the Afrobeats singer approached the section, security details could be seen trying to hold her back to prevent her from reaching the dignitaries.

A clip, however, showed how she eventually pushed past them and gained access to the area.

After reaching the VIP section, she engaged Akpabio and Eno during her performance, encouraging them to sing along to part of the song before switching to Uyo Meyo.

A clip also captured the moment Teni knelt before the First Lady.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a video of Remi Tinubu sharing a playful table tennis match with Umo Eno.

In the viral clip, the two leaders were seen exchanging shots across a table tennis board while people around them watched and cheered.

The video showing the moment Teni defied security orderlies to meet First Lady Remi Tinubu is below:

Reactions as Teni defies security orderlies

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about the singer's dramatic display. Read the comments below:

baddest_jahwin commented:

"All this security Dey always over do."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"She no go everly gree for them all."

verifiedhypemanslimgold commmented:

"So den no no say she be superstar and whenever star is performing she can go around everywhere for event or in a show… Nawa oooo all this security eh."

osher.101 reacted:

"We are in an anyhow country, she probably doesn't understand the security protocols. Don't try this in a country like America."

obaksolo commented:

"Details no no say na Agbero dem wan stop MAKANAKI."

cameraboymaad said:

"DSS b doing a lot, same way I was working, shooting videos but passing through the front of a governor, the distance was much, yet the said I should not take his front, bro, he was sitting in front n I had to take the person on stage, should I fly?? Well, I took it a couple of times b4 the performance ended, make una calm down, if your oga did well, he/she will not be scared."

What Remi Tinubu said about persecution

Legit.ng previously reported that the first lady said she faced death threats for being married to a Muslim.

She recalled a cleric saying she deserved to die for her faith. She explained the hostility came because of her Christian faith and interfaith marriage.

According to Remi Tinubu, Jesus gave her peace, and her husband was a good man. The First Lady, who rejected claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, said terrorism, crime, and instability drive violence, not religion.

