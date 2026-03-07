Several ministers were reported to be preparing to resign in order to pursue governorship ambitions in their home states

Some cabinet members were said to be engaging with supporters and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 party primaries

Ministers with political aspirations were expected to comply with electoral rules and resign at the appropriate time before contesting

FCT, Abuja - Fresh political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections may trigger a reshuffle in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, with some ministers reportedly considering resignation to pursue political ambitions in their home states.

At least four ministers are positioning themselves for governorship contests, particularly in states where incumbent governors will complete their constitutionally allowed two terms in 2027, according to a report by The Punch.

Among those named are Adebayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Muhammad Pate (Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Yusuf Tuggar (Minister of Foreign Affairs), and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Minister of State for Labour).

Electoral rules require resignation before primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently revised the electoral timetable, setting party primaries between 22 April and 20 May.

By law, holders of appointed offices must resign before participating in party primaries. Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 states:

“A political appointee at any level shall not be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention, congress, and primaries of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

This means ministers, commissioners, special advisers, and other political appointees must relinquish their positions before entering party primaries as aspirants or delegates.

Adelabu expected to resign for Oyo governorship

An aide to Adebayo Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, confirmed that the minister intends to contest the Oyo state governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC), as reported by The Punch.

“As of now, the President has not told Adelabu to resign as minister. Only the President can tell him to resign and until that, Adelabu continues to perform his functions, but he is definitely contesting for Oyo governorship seat,” Awogboro said.

Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, previously contested the Oyo governorship under the Accord Party in 2023 but lost to Governor Seyi Makinde. In an October 2025 video, he formally declared his intention to run again, saying:

“I have now paid my dues. I contested against Seyi in 2019. In 2023, I also contested against Seyi, then as the sitting governor. But in 2027, God has shown that it’s our turn. It’s Adelabu’s turn. Anything that belongs to Adelabu belongs to us all.”

Pate and Tuggar eye Bauchi governorship

Indications also emerged that f and Yusuf Tuggar may contest the governorship of Bauchi State.

Pate’s recent political engagements, particularly youth employment and empowerment initiatives, have fuelled speculation about his return to the race. A supporter, Garo Misau, said:

“Pate is eminently qualified for the seat of governorship in Bauchi State. Not only Bauchi State; any state in the country that has a son like Professor Pate will want him to lead it. He has an international reputation of capabilities and humanitarian impact.”

Tuggar, from Udubo in Gamawa Local Government Area, is also believed to be pursuing the same office. Alkasim Abdulkadir, special adviser to Tuggar on media, said:

“The minister is interested and aspires to run for the governorship seat of Bauchi State. There is a timetable released by INEC that stipulates all the rules and regulations for running, he will adhere to this.”

Onyejeocha plans return to National Assembly

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour, who previously served 16 years (2007–2023) in the House of Representatives representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi constituency, is reportedly planning a return to the National Assembly.

A credible source said,

“She was elected four times into the House of Rep and she wants to go back.”

