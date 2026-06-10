Fire outbreak causes panic in Nigeria's National Assembly complex amid emergency response efforts

Eyewitnesses report people fleeing as video surfaces showing flames in Senate wing

Authorities launch investigations while the extent of damage and casualties remains unclear

FCT, Abuja - Tension gripped the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday, June 10, following a fire outbreak reported in a section of the Senate wing.

Details of the incident remained sketchy at the time of filing this report, but eyewitnesses said emergency responders were swiftly mobilised to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the complex.

Breaking: Tension as viral video shows senate wing of National Assembly on fire

Source: Twitter

A video cited by Legit.ng showed people rushing out of the building and some shouting, ‘it is the gas.’

Others in the video had revealed that they couldn't find a fire extinguisher around to arrest the situation.

Sources within the National Assembly said firefighters and security personnel were deployed immediately after the incident was detected.

The extent of the damage could not be independently verified as officials restricted access to the affected area while emergency operations continued.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties or injuries.

As of press time, authorities had not released an official statement on the incident.

The fire outbreak generated anxiety among staff, visitors and lawmakers within the complex as efforts continued to bring the situation under control.

More details are expected as emergency officials conclude preliminary assessments and investigations into the cause of the fire.

Fire guts Kano hospital

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a fire that started in the female ward of Rogo General Hospital in Kano state on Thursday, December 11, gutted the facility and destroyed key sections.

The incident also forced a desperate evacuation of patients by staff and residents.

Source: Legit.ng