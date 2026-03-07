Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declared that he would contest the 2027 presidential election despite political pressure

Obi said he left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress following prolonged leadership disputes and lack of recognition of court judgments by INEC

Obi criticised Nigeria’s current condition, saying the country had collapsed and required urgent reforms to make the system work for ordinary citizens

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election.

the former Anambra governor stated that no amount of political pressure will stop him from entering the race.

Peter Obi declares he will contest the next presidential election despite mounting political pressure. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi made the declaration on Friday, March 6, in Nimo, located in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state, during an empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker representing Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, George Ozodinobi.

The former Anambra governor also addressed questions surrounding his departure from the Labour Party, explaining that his decision was influenced by the protracted leadership dispute within the party.

Obi explains exit from Labour Party

Speaking to supporters at the event, Obi said he had recently joined the African Democratic Congress after months of internal disagreements and legal battles within the Labour Party.

“You all know that I am now in the African Democratic Congress. People have been asking why I left the Labour Party, but I told them that we have been in court in the Labour Party over leadership issues and have been securing favourable judgments. Yet, INEC refused to recognise us. But when I left on December 31, 2025, they recognised the same orders they had earlier rejected,” he said.

Obi insists he will contest 2027

The former governor said he remained determined to contest the next presidential election despite what he described as attempts to discourage him, Vanguard reported.

“You see all the things they have been tinkering with in the Constitution; some of them are because they do not want me to contest. But I want to tell them that with their 30 governors, they should make the election free and fair and see who wins.

“I want to announce to you all that no matter what they do, I must contest the election. Let them declare a free and fair contest, bring the ball to the middle of the field and declare it started, and let’s see what happens.”

Obi laments state of the nation

Obi also criticised the current state of the country, arguing that Nigeria requires urgent reforms to restore economic and social stability.

“Nigeria has collapsed totally, and there is a need to redeem it. I have never been desperate to be the President; rather, I am desperate to see a Nigeria that works.

“Nigeria has collapsed and is already lying on the ground. Nigeria is not working because many rich Nigerians are hungry and greedy. They have everything they need, but are still scavenging for more.”

He further expressed concern over what he described as growing inequality and a system that disadvantages the poor, Punch reported.

“This country is skewed against the poor, and that is why we are working to become president. We want a country where the son of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” he said.

Obi commends lawmaker for empowerment initiative

The former governor also commended Ozodinobi for organising the empowerment programme, describing such initiatives as evidence of responsible political leadership.

Peter Obi states that he intends to run in the next presidential election despite pressure from political quarters. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to him, programmes that support citizens at the grassroots level demonstrate the kind of governance that should be encouraged in the country.

Atiku, Obi others reject law signed by Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Leaders of the opposition political parties in Nigeria have voiced their rejection of the amended Electoral Act 2026, which was recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, February 26, the opposition parties, including prominent figures from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), condemned the way and manner in which the law was passed by the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng