Accord Party commenced a nationwide electronic registration and membership revalidation exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections

Accord Party leadership urged members in Nigeria and the diaspora to register or revalidate their membership to obtain new digital membership cards

Maxwell Mgbudem, National Chairman of the Accord Party, called on ward, local government, state and zonal executives to intensify mobilisation and membership recruitment

The Accord Party has begun a nationwide electronic registration and membership revalidation exercise as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise officially commenced on Tuesday, March 3, and is being conducted through the party’s dedicated online portal, where existing members and prospective entrants can register or update their membership details.

Accord urges members to complete digital registration

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party called on its members both within Nigeria and in the diaspora to take part in the exercise by registering or revalidating their membership in order to obtain new digital membership cards.

The party explained that the initiative is in line with recent provisions in Nigeria’s electoral framework, which require political parties to maintain a credible and verifiable digital membership register.

According to the statement, the database will serve as the official record for accrediting party members during congresses, primaries and conventions leading up to the 2027 elections.

“Members who registered on previous platforms are required to participate, as additional information is now needed,” the statement read.

Registration to support congresses and primaries

The party noted that the digital register will play a key role in organising internal party activities and ensuring transparency in the selection of candidates ahead of the polls.

Officials said the process will also help strengthen the party’s internal structure and improve coordination across various levels of the organisation.

National chairman calls for mobilisation

Maxwell Mgbudem, National Chairman of the Accord Party, urged party leaders across the country to mobilise members and encourage wider participation in the exercise.

He specifically called on ward, local government, state and zonal executives to intensify membership drives and ensure that supporters register on the platform.

“Accord is the beautiful bride of Nigerian democracy and the fastest growing political party in the country.

“Nigerians are enjoined to be in one accord as we strive to build a better, greater and just democratic nation," Mgbudem said.

