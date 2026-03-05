Inspector-General of Police inaugurated a committee to explore the establishment of state police in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has inaugurated a committee on the establishment of state police.

Disu said the committee is tasked to examine the concept of state policing, to strengthen internal security architecture, and improve community-based policing.

He explained that the committee would review existing policing models within and outside Nigeria.

The newly sworn-in IGP added that the committee will assess community security needs and propose an operational framework for state police structures.

As reported by The Punch, Disu made this known while speaking during the inauguration on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

He further stated that the committee will address issues of recruitment, training, standards, funding, accountability, and oversight.

“Among other responsibilities, the committee is expected to review existing policing models within and outside Nigeria, assess community security needs and emerging risks across the country, propose an operational framework for the establishment and coordination of State Police structures, address issues relating to recruitment, training, standards, and resource allocation and develop robust accountability and oversight mechanisms to ensure professionalism and public trust.”

The steering committee is chaired by Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, Director-General of the National Institute for Police Studies, Abuja, with CP Bode Ojajuni as secretary.

Other members are DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho, and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (retd.).

Disu said state police formations could provide localised policing services focused on community safety, conflict prevention, neighbourhood patrols, and early response to emerging threats.

