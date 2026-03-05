Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

IGP Disu Takes Action On Creation Of State Police, “Among Other Responsibilities"
Nigeria

IGP Disu Takes Action On Creation Of State Police, “Among Other Responsibilities"

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Inspector-General of Police inaugurated a committee to explore the establishment of state police in Nigeria
  • IGP Disu said the Committee is tasked with reviewing policing models and assessing community security needs across the country
  • Disu explained that the Committee will focus on localised policing services to enhance community safety and address emerging threats

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has inaugurated a committee on the establishment of state police.

Disu said the committee is tasked to examine the concept of state policing, to strengthen internal security architecture, and improve community-based policing.

IG sets up panel to propose framework for state police
IGP Tunji Disu forms committee for creation of state police. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

He explained that the committee would review existing policing models within and outside Nigeria.

The newly sworn-in IGP added that the committee will assess community security needs and propose an operational framework for state police structures.

As reported by The Punch, Disu made this known while speaking during the inauguration on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

He further stated that the committee will address issues of recruitment, training, standards, funding, accountability, and oversight.

“Among other responsibilities, the committee is expected to review existing policing models within and outside Nigeria, assess community security needs and emerging risks across the country, propose an operational framework for the establishment and coordination of State Police structures, address issues relating to recruitment, training, standards, and resource allocation and develop robust accountability and oversight mechanisms to ensure professionalism and public trust.”

The steering committee is chaired by Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, Director-General of the National Institute for Police Studies, Abuja, with CP Bode Ojajuni as secretary.

Other members are DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho, and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (retd.).

Disu said state police formations could provide localised policing services focused on community safety, conflict prevention, neighbourhood patrols, and early response to emerging threats.

IGP Tunji Disu inaugurates committee on establishing state police
IGP Tunji Disu set up a new committee to explore state police formation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

Tinubu gives update on creation of state police

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed the state police establishment to tackle insecurity without delays.

Nigeria's economic outlook improves as Tinubu declares the nation out of uncertainty.

Tinubu praises Borno Governor Zulum's Ramadan outreach for fostering unity among Muslims and Christians.

Source: Legit.ng

