Breaking: Tinubu Asks Senate, Reps to Do 1 Thing on State Police
President Bola Tinubu has called on the national assembly to begin the review of the Nigerian constitution to allow states that want to have state police to go ahead with their plans.
The president made the comment in a statement sent to Legit.ng where he declared a state of emergency on the nation's insecurity on Wednesday, November 2025.
In the statement, the president was addressing the recent security challenges in the country. Since last week, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, and women, children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.
In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.
This week, some of the abductees have regained their freedom, particularly those abducted in Kwara and Kebbi states. However, 315 students and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Agwara LGA of Niger are still in captivity.
Speaking on the development, the president called on the national assembly to prioritise the creation of state police and allow the states that are ready to create one.
The statement reads in part:
"I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them."
Tinubu also added that his administration will support all the state governments that have created security outfits to protect the "people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace."
In the statement, Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency and directed additional recruitment into the armed forces, saying that "the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel." The police are expected to recruit an additional 20,000 personnel.
Speaking on the withdrawal of officers from the VIP guard duties, the president explained that such officers are to "undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services" once they are deployed to security-prone areas across the country.
The president also disclosed that he has directed the DSS to immediately deploy the forest guards who have been trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits who have been hiding in the forest across the country. Also, the secret police have been directed to embark on new recruitment.
Source: Legit.ng
