No fewer than 16 Nigerian governors have backed state policing following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria

The National Economic Council confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, March 21 after the virtual meeting

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, also shared further details on the development

State House, Abuja - Following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, 16 state governors on Thursday, March 21, endorsed the establishment of state police.

The National Economic Council (NEC) disclosed this on Thursday in a report submitted to the Council at its 140th meeting held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Channels TV reported.

The minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu who briefed State House correspondents virtually after the meeting, said out of the 36 states, 20 state governors and the FCT were yet to make their submissions.

However, Bagudu did not mention the states.

He noted that the governors who submitted their memos also called for the review of the Nigerian Constitution.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Sanctions Committee complied with the Federal Government's orders and disclosed the names of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change firms.

These entities are facing sanctions due to suspicions of involvement in financing terrorism.

According to Daily Trust, one individual was identified as part of the Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladissudam terrorist group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

