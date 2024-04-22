At the moment, state governments do not have the financial wherewithal to create a police force that will meet national standard

This was the argument of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun in Abuja on Monday, April 22

IGP Egbetokun also opined that creating state police will bring about divided loyalty apart from the claim that some governors will use the police in their domains for political interests

Abuja - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has given the position of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on state policing.

During a one-day dialogue on the issue in Abuja on Monday, April 22, IGP Egbetokun said Nigeria is not ripe for state policing.

The IGP noted that the establishment of state police would spike ethnic tension, leading to divided loyalty in the states.

In a statement released by AIG Ben Okolo who represented him, Egbetokun said the establishment of state police will also lead to multiple command structures across Nigeria.

Also, the NPF's boss during the dialogue attended by many Nigerian dignitaries, pointed out that state governors are likely to abuse the privilege of state police by using it for political gains, a situation that will gender human rights violations and unrest in the polity.

He believes that the state government does not have enough to fund the type of policing that Nigeria needs

As an alternative, Egbetokun recommended the merging of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to form a department in the force.

He also said there is a need for annual recruitment of not less than 30,000 police personnel into the force annually to meet the United Nations' requirements for modern policing.

