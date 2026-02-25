Daddy Showkey has reacted to the appointment of Tunji Disu as the acting Inspector-General of Police

The veteran musician shared an old picture of him and the senior police officer from 10 years ago as he expressed excitement over his new appointment

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as acting IGP following Kayode Egbetokun's resignation

Nigerian veteran musician John Odafe Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has penned a congratulatory message to Tunji Disu, the acting Inspector-General of Police, describing his appointment as a win for common Nigerians.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 24, President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as acting IGP following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, who stepped down citing pressing family considerations.

Singer Daddy Showkey pens congratulatory message to acting IGP Tunji Disu. Credit: daddyshowkey/tunjidisu

Source: Instagram

The President is expected to convene the Nigeria Police Council to formally deliberate on the appointment before forwarding Disu’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Disu recently assumed office as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos.

Daddy Showkey speaks highly of Tunji Disu

In a social media post on Wednesday, February 25, Daddy Showkey described the acting IGP as a wonderful and straightforward human being.

He also expressed pride in Disu, describing his story as from "ghetto to grace."

Singer Daddy Showkey's congratulatory message to acting IGP Tunji Disu sparks mixed reactions. Credit: daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

Sharing an old picture of him with the acting police boss from 2016, Daddy Showkey wrote in a caption,

"I know you to be wonderful and straightforward human being, I know you will do the best we with the position, we are proud of your Some One we know from ghetto to Grace, AJ to the World Congratulations."

Daddy Showkey's social media post congratulating Tunji Disu is below:

Comments as Daddy Showkey celebrates acting IGP

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens dropped comments about Tunji Disu. Read them below:

the_abioduns said:

"I met him 2016 and I can tell everyone for free this is a man of integrity . Uncle TJ na original."

dekunley_diamante_billionaire said:

"I never ses anyone wey talk about this DISU man.... for the first time are we aabout to see a drastice change in the NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE SCENERY?"

ikuku_oma_oba said:

"Before without this government, now with this government make we dey look."

Engr Amos Festus commented:

"It's an impacts of the divine blessings of AJ product, we move with great backgrounds to personalities, am proud to be one, AJ remain great no doubt compared to other neighboring communities, congratulations my great brother."

Odogwu Deka said:

"I don’t understand this ghetto English wey Daddy Showkey write here. Who told you police are your friends in Naija? Dey play."

Kingsley Akwah said:

"That one no means say them go stop illegal raiding for AJ."

Daddy Showkey opens up on rough past

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Showkey opened up about his rough lifestyle while still living in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

He said in an interview that he and other guys terrorised the community with a gun they found on a refuse dump. The singer also disclosed how nemesis caught up with other gang members while he escaped.

Source: Legit.ng