Students of Yemco Nursery, Primary and Comprehensive College in Ogba, Lagos, have described moments of fear and confusion after part of a classroom block collapsed within the school premises on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. and caused panic as pupils and teachers rushed to safer areas while dust filled the air.

Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded, the sudden collapse disrupted activities across the school, Daily Trust reported.

Panic as structure gives way

The affected building is located on Adudatu Street behind County Hospital in the Aguda area of Ogba. Students said the collapse happened unexpectedly and left many in shock as they tried to understand what was unfolding around them.

One of the students, Emmanuel, said he heard an unusual sound moments before the structure fell.

“I was in class when I heard a loud cracking sound,” he said.

“The next thing we saw was dust everywhere. We were out for lunch when it happened. I ran as fast as I could into another classroom block.”

Another student, 14 year old Blessing, said fear spread quickly among her peers as visibility dropped due to the dust.

“I thought it might affect other classrooms, so I ran out of the school compound as fast as I could,” she said.

The school has an estimated population of between 600 and 800 students, many of whom were on the premises at the time of the incident.

Demolition exercise sparks questions

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the collapse occurred during a controlled demolition of a distressed structure. According to an official who requested anonymity, students had been evacuated from the building before the demolition began.

Some eyewitnesses, however, described the scene as chaotic, saying the collapse triggered loud screams and a rush for exits as students ran across the compound.

Following the incident, rescue officials cordoned off the affected area and restricted access to ensure safety and prevent onlookers from entering the premises.

Prior warnings from residents

Residents in the neighbourhood said concerns had previously been raised about the building’s condition. Some claimed parts of the roof had begun falling off weeks earlier, causing anxiety among parents and nearby residents.

Shakiru Amodu of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the structure had shown signs of distress before the incident. Speaking on the phone, he said authorities had already identified the building as unsafe.

“The affected building had earlier shown signs of distress and was marked for demolition. All the students had been evacuated before the exercise began, so no one was injured and no life was lost,” he said.

Amodu added that the site was secured after the collapse to prevent further danger. Investigations are expected to determine whether safety protocols were fully observed during the demolition process.

