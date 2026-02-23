RCCG launches digital skills empowerment programme for 8,400 beneficiaries to celebrate Enoch Adeboye's 84th birthday

Initiative tackles unemployment and bridges digital divide, enhancing economic opportunities for young Nigerians

Beneficiaries will gain skills in video editing, graphic design, and digital marketing for future employability

Lagos State - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Continent 3, has unveiled a freedigital skills empowerment programme to celebrate the 84th birthday of its General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

The freedigital skills empowerment, scheduled to commence on March 1, 2026, targets 8,400 beneficiaries.

The RCCG Continent 3 Overseer, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola, said the programme is one of several activities commemorating Adeboye’s birthday.

Odesola explained that the initiative is aimed at tackling unemployment and bridging the digital divide, challenges that continue to limit economic opportunities for many young Nigerians.

As reported by Vanguard, Odesola made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, on Monday, Febriary 23, 2026.

“By investing in digital capacity building, RCCG Continent 3 seeks to honour the General Overseer’s legacy of raising empowered, purpose-driven individuals who positively impact society.”

According to Odesola, the beneficiaries will be trained in video editing, graphic design, digital marketing, social media management, animation, content creation, and monetisation of digital skills.

He explained that these areas are considered critical for employability and entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s evolving digital economy.

“This is not merely a birthday celebration — it is a strategic investment in the future of our nation,” he added. “By empowering 8,400 individuals with digital skills, we are creating pathways out of poverty and positioning Nigerians to compete in the global digital economy.”

Pastor Adeboye: 10 facts about RCCG's GO

Recall that Pastor Adeboye stands as a prominent religious leader and the General Overseer of the RCCG, overseeing a network of over 40,000 parish-churches in 186 nations.

Formerly a mathematics professor at the University of Lagos, his journey has been marked by dedication to faith, academic excellence, and significant contributions to society.

Adeboye's life and ministry exemplify the scripture Zechariah 4:10, "Do not despise these small beginnings"

