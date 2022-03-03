The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday, March 2, clocks 80

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun did not only celebrate the man of God rather he paid him a visit at the redemption camp

Abiodun appreciated God in the life of the cleric and prayed for God's grace of a long, impactful life at the starting age of 80

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state on Wednesday, March 2, showered praises on the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 80th birthday celebration.

The governor and his cabinet visited the redemption camp to celebrate the special occasion with Daddy GO as he is fondly called by many.

The governor took to his Twitter page to share pictures of the memorable moments spent with the professor of mathematician turned pastor.

Ogun Governor felicitates with Daddy G0 as he turns 80. Photo credit: @Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Abiodun joined the Christain community to celebrate Adeboye, his wife Foluke and members of his family on the special occasion.

He wrote:

"We spent some quality time with Daddy,

"@PastorEAAdeboye

" today at the Redemption Camp, to congratulate him for God's grace of a long, impactful life at the starting age of 80."

Source: Legit.ng