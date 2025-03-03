President Bola Tinubu celebrated Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG, on his 83rd birthday, praising his leadership and impact

Tinubu commended Adeboye’s contributions to healthcare, education, and his decades of transformative teachings that have inspired millions globally

The President prayed for Adeboye’s continued health and strength as he carries on his spiritual and humanitarian work

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as he marks his 83rd birthday.

The President joined family members, spiritual leaders, and the global RCCG community in celebrating the life and legacy of the revered clergyman.

President Tinubu acknowledges the spiritual guidance of the religious sage, Pastor Adeboye, Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu showers praises on Daddy G.O

In his message, President Tinubu lauded Pastor Adeboye’s exceptional leadership and his profound impact on countless lives over the past five decades. He noted that the clergyman’s teachings have transcended generations, inspiring positive change not only in Nigeria but also across the world.

The President also highlighted Pastor Adeboye’s humility and wisdom, which have endeared him to millions of followers and earned him respect beyond religious circles.

Tinubu acknowledges Adeboye's patriotism

Beyond his spiritual influence, President Tinubu commended Pastor Adeboye’s significant contributions to national development, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education.

The President expressed gratitude for the clergyman’s unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and addressing critical societal needs.

“I join the Adeboye family, the RCCG family, and the entire body of Christ in celebrating this remarkable milestone. Pastor Adeboye’s life is a testament to the transformative power of faith and service. His dedication to the work of God and humanity remains an inspiration to us all,” President Tinubu stated.

The President concluded his message with a prayer for Pastor Adeboye’s continued health and strength as he persists in his divine mission.

“May God Almighty grant Daddy G.O. many more years of good health and vitality as he continues to serve in the Lord’s vineyard,” he added.

About Pastor Adeboye and his evangelical history

Pastor Adeboye, fondly referred to as “Daddy G.O.” by his followers, has been at the helm of the RCCG since 1981. Under his leadership, the church has grown into one of the largest Christian congregations globally, with branches in nearly 200 nations.

His teachings, characterized by simplicity and depth, have touched millions, earning him a place among the most influential religious leaders of our time.

As the RCCG family and well-wishers worldwide celebrate Pastor Adeboye’s 83rd birthday, the occasion serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy of faith, service, and nation-building.

The outpouring of goodwill from leaders and followers alike underscores the profound impact of his life’s work.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, released the statement on March 3, 2025, on behalf of President Tinubu.

RCCG celebrates Pastor Adeboye’s 83rd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had unveiled a free medical surgery initiative to honor the 83rd birthday of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The program, organized under the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to provide essential healthcare services to individuals in need.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng